Detroit, MI

Deer dashes through Metro Detroit pet store

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYDDL_0izE3VFv00

A deer got caught in a pet store in Beverly Hills, Detroit , alarming shoppers inside.

CCTV cameras at the Premier Pet Supply store on Southfield Road caught the chaos on video.

Footage shows the animal running towards the store through the car park, banging into the glass door on its way in.

It then makes its way through the aisles, jumping over items on the ground.

Eventually, employees and a customer managed to direct the deer safely out of the building.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
