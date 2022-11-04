Masked arsonist throws Molotov cocktail at doughnut shop after drag art show

A masked arsonist threw a Molotov cocktail inside a doughnut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma , on 31 October, just two weeks after the store hosted a drag queen art show.

Footage released by Tulsa Fire Department shows a person dressed in a black hoodie and a red cap breaking a glass door at The Donut Hole before throwing the flaming weapon inside.

The arson is the second attack the shop has faced after hosting an art exhibition by drag queens.

Sarah Swain, who co-owns the store, told The Washington Post that the person left “an envelope with anti-LGBTQ messages.”

Sign up to our newsletters.