This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Virginia

Photo: Getty Images

A Harrisonburg restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Virginia .

Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every U.S. state , which included Joe's Griddle & Grill as the top choice for Virginia.

"Virginia road-trippers can stop in at Joe’s Diner at the Harrisonburg Travel Center," Love Food wrote. "A classic 24-hour diner, it serves rotating daily specials such as Salisbury steak, spaghetti and pork tenderloin. If you’re in a hurry, order online so you’re back on the road in minutes."

Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below: