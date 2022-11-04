ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Virginia

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
A Harrisonburg restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Virginia .

Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every U.S. state , which included Joe's Griddle & Grill as the top choice for Virginia.

"Virginia road-trippers can stop in at Joe’s Diner at the Harrisonburg Travel Center," Love Food wrote. "A classic 24-hour diner, it serves rotating daily specials such as Salisbury steak, spaghetti and pork tenderloin. If you’re in a hurry, order online so you’re back on the road in minutes."

Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale)
  2. Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks)
  3. Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal (Tuscon)
  4. Arkansas- Hillbilly Hideout, Workman's Travel Center (Ozark)
  5. California- Wildhorse Cafe (King City)
  6. Colorado- Johnson's Corner (Johnstown)
  7. Connecticut- Country Pride, TA Travel Center (Willington)
  8. Delaware- 301 Plaza Restaurant, 301 Travel Plaza (Middletown)
  9. Florida- Cafe 27 (Southwest Ranches)
  10. Georgia- (Tallapoosa)
  11. Hawaii- Ted's Bakery (Oahu)
  12. Idaho- Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, Boise Stage Stop (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Greater Chicago I-55 Truck Plaza (Bolingbrook)
  14. Indiana- Gas Grill Family Restaurant, Speedway (Knightstown)
  15. Iowa- Iowa 80 Kitchen, Iowa 80 (Walcott)
  16. Kansas- Russell's Restaurant (Salina)
  17. Kentucky- HomeCooker, London Auto Truck Center (London)
  18. Louisiana- Frog City Travel Plaza Restaurant, Frog City Travel Plaza & Casino (Rayne)
  19. Maine- Dysart's Coldbrook Road Restaurant, Dysart's Truck Stop (Bangor)
  20. Maryland- Belle Grove Grocery (Little Orleans)
  21. Massachusetts- Brody's Diner (Shewsbury)
  22. Michigan- 76th Street Truck Stop Diner (Byron Center)
  23. Minnesota- Nelson Bros. Restaurant & Bakery, Clearwater Travel Plaza (Clearwater)
  24. Mississippi- Crazy K's Food & Fuel (Bucktunna)
  25. Missouri- Heartland Express, Poplar Bluff (Missouri)
  26. Montana- Broadway Diner, Broadway Flying J Travel Plaza (Belgrade)
  27. Nebraska- Taste of India, Jay Bros. Truck Stop (Overton)
  28. Nevada- Area 51 Alien Center (Amargosa Valley)
  29. New Hampshire- The Common Man Roadside North, Hooksett Welcome Center (Hooksett)
  30. New Jersey- Seaport Diner (Elizabeth)
  31. New Mexico- Russell's Route 66 Diner, Russell's Travel Center (Glenrio)
  32. New York- Mapleview Family Restaurant (Parish)
  33. North Carolina- Haywood 209 Cafe (Waynesville)
  34. North Dakota- Schatz Crossroads (Minot)
  35. Ohio- Mobil Cafe (Olmsted Falls)
  36. Oklahoma- Leo & Ken's Truck Stop and Restaurant (Lawton)
  37. Oregon- Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza Restaurant, Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza (Halsey)
  38. Pennsylvania- Keystone Restaurant & Truck Stop (Loretto)
  39. Rhode Island- Cafe Tempo Coffee House (Warwick)
  40. South Carolina- Little Fisher Truck Stop & Restaurant (Scranton)
  41. South Dakota- Ditty's Diner (Kimball)
  42. Tennessee- The Old Oak (Spring Hill)
  43. Texas- The Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo)
  44. Utah- Kan Kun Mexican Restaurant (Beaver)
  45. Vermont- Marty's 1st Stop (Danville)
  46. Virginia- Joe's Griddle & Grill, Harrisonburg Travel Center (Harrisonburg)
  47. Washington- Gee Cee's Family Style Restaurant, Gee Cee's Truck Stop (Toledo)
  48. West Virginia- Tamarack (Beckley)
  49. Wisconsin- Pine Cone Restaurant, Pine Cone Travel Plaza (Johnson Creek)
  50. Wyoming- Broken Wheel Truck Stop (Douglas)

