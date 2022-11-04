This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Virginia
A Harrisonburg restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Virginia .
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every U.S. state , which included Joe's Griddle & Grill as the top choice for Virginia.
"Virginia road-trippers can stop in at Joe’s Diner at the Harrisonburg Travel Center," Love Food wrote. "A classic 24-hour diner, it serves rotating daily specials such as Salisbury steak, spaghetti and pork tenderloin. If you’re in a hurry, order online so you’re back on the road in minutes."
Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:
