ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Alabama

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hn5w_0izE2Pzm00
Photo: Getty Images

A Robertsdale restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Alabama .

Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every U.S. state , which included Derailed Diner at the Oasis Travel Center as the top choice for Alabama.

"Halfway between Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida, Derailed Diner can be found off exit 53 on I-10," Love Food wrote. " It's a quirky spot , with truck-themed interiors and gas station memorabilia, so you’ll feel like you never left the road. Alongside diner classics, it serves Hobo Baskets – meat, baby carrots, red potatoes, corn on the cob, onions and celery, all slow-roasted in tin foil. The stop is also famed for its flip-flop fudge."

Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale)
  2. Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks)
  3. Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal (Tuscon)
  4. Arkansas- Hillbilly Hideout, Workman's Travel Center (Ozark)
  5. California- Wildhorse Cafe (King City)
  6. Colorado- Johnson's Corner (Johnstown)
  7. Connecticut- Country Pride, TA Travel Center (Willington)
  8. Delaware- 301 Plaza Restaurant, 301 Travel Plaza (Middletown)
  9. Florida- Cafe 27 (Southwest Ranches)
  10. Georgia- (Tallapoosa)
  11. Hawaii- Ted's Bakery (Oahu)
  12. Idaho- Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, Boise Stage Stop (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Greater Chicago I-55 Truck Plaza (Bolingbrook)
  14. Indiana- Gas Grill Family Restaurant, Speedway (Knightstown)
  15. Iowa- Iowa 80 Kitchen, Iowa 80 (Walcott)
  16. Kansas- Russell's Restaurant (Salina)
  17. Kentucky- HomeCooker, London Auto Truck Center (London)
  18. Louisiana- Frog City Travel Plaza Restaurant, Frog City Travel Plaza & Casino (Rayne)
  19. Maine- Dysart's Coldbrook Road Restaurant, Dysart's Truck Stop (Bangor)
  20. Maryland- Belle Grove Grocery (Little Orleans)
  21. Massachusetts- Brody's Diner (Shewsbury)
  22. Michigan- 76th Street Truck Stop Diner (Byron Center)
  23. Minnesota- Nelson Bros. Restaurant & Bakery, Clearwater Travel Plaza (Clearwater)
  24. Mississippi- Crazy K's Food & Fuel (Bucktunna)
  25. Missouri- Heartland Express, Poplar Bluff (Missouri)
  26. Montana- Broadway Diner, Broadway Flying J Travel Plaza (Belgrade)
  27. Nebraska- Taste of India, Jay Bros. Truck Stop (Overton)
  28. Nevada- Area 51 Alien Center (Amargosa Valley)
  29. New Hampshire- The Common Man Roadside North, Hooksett Welcome Center (Hooksett)
  30. New Jersey- Seaport Diner (Elizabeth)
  31. New Mexico- Russell's Route 66 Diner, Russell's Travel Center (Glenrio)
  32. New York- Mapleview Family Restaurant (Parish)
  33. North Carolina- Haywood 209 Cafe (Waynesville)
  34. North Dakota- Schatz Crossroads (Minot)
  35. Ohio- Mobil Cafe (Olmsted Falls)
  36. Oklahoma- Leo & Ken's Truck Stop and Restaurant (Lawton)
  37. Oregon- Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza Restaurant, Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza (Halsey)
  38. Pennsylvania- Keystone Restaurant & Truck Stop (Loretto)
  39. Rhode Island- Cafe Tempo Coffee House (Warwick)
  40. South Carolina- Little Fisher Truck Stop & Restaurant (Scranton)
  41. South Dakota- Ditty's Diner (Kimball)
  42. Tennessee- The Old Oak (Spring Hill)
  43. Texas- The Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo)
  44. Utah- Kan Kun Mexican Restaurant (Beaver)
  45. Vermont- Marty's 1st Stop (Danville)
  46. Virginia- Joe's Griddle & Grill, Harrisonburg Travel Center (Harrisonburg)
  47. Washington- Gee Cee's Family Style Restaurant, Gee Cee's Truck Stop (Toledo)
  48. West Virginia- Tamarack (Beckley)
  49. Wisconsin- Pine Cone Restaurant, Pine Cone Travel Plaza (Johnson Creek)
  50. Wyoming- Broken Wheel Truck Stop (Douglas)

Comments / 6

Related
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Alabama

Alabama is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Helena, AL town historical marker sign.By Bmbufalo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
ALABAMA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway

Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama

A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement

ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
479
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy