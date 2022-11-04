This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Alabama

Photo: Getty Images

A Robertsdale restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Alabama .

Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every U.S. state , which included Derailed Diner at the Oasis Travel Center as the top choice for Alabama.

"Halfway between Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida, Derailed Diner can be found off exit 53 on I-10," Love Food wrote. " It's a quirky spot , with truck-themed interiors and gas station memorabilia, so you’ll feel like you never left the road. Alongside diner classics, it serves Hobo Baskets – meat, baby carrots, red potatoes, corn on the cob, onions and celery, all slow-roasted in tin foil. The stop is also famed for its flip-flop fudge."

