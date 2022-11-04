Hello World! Welcome Friends! The phenomenon of “urbanism” appeared in architecture in the 20th century. Cities became the center of contemporary cultural development. They influenced the formation of society, cultural mixing took place. Already existing cities were consolidated, and new towns were created. A large amount of concrete, glass, and metal under the bright light of lanterns became common for city dwellers, and gradually the external decoration of the city passed into the interior decoration of living spaces. It was a desire to create a style suitable for the fast urban rhythm, as comfortable and cozy as possible at the same time. In the interior, the urban style reflects all the features of the metropolis.

