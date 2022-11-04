ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Tropical Storm Nicole Briefing Summary 11-8-2022

The following is an unedited release from Palm Beach County. County Mayor Robert Weinroth gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Joining him were Vice-Mayor Gregg Weiss, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, PBC Schools Superintendent Mike Burke and Department of Health Director Alina Alonso.
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed $12.9 Million, This Rare Yacht Lovers Dream Home in Stuart Comes with Dockage to Accommodate An 80ft Yacht

6819 SE South Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6819 SE South Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a dream property in a guard gated oceanfront community Sailfish Point with dockage to accommodate an 80ft yacht and just minutes to the inlet and ocean. This Home in Stuart offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6819 SE South Marina Way, please contact Patrick Stracuzzi (Phone: 772-283-9991) at RE/MAX Community for full support and perfect service.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach

An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy