cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: South Florida Water Management District preparing for impact
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the South Florida Water Management District is bracing for impact. Even though Nicole is not expected to bring as much force as Hurricane Ian — the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) isn’t taking any chances...its preparing for the worst.
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
cw34.com
PBC: Animal shelter at critical capacity, desperately seeking help from community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Th Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is seeking help from the community since they have hundreds of animals and are understaffed. The shelter took in 28 dogs on Saturday from places where they were being neglected and now have 350 animals in the shelter.
iheart.com
Tropical Storm Nicole Briefing Summary 11-8-2022
The following is an unedited release from Palm Beach County. County Mayor Robert Weinroth gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Joining him were Vice-Mayor Gregg Weiss, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, PBC Schools Superintendent Mike Burke and Department of Health Director Alina Alonso.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach holds sand bag distribution in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of now Tropical Storm Nicole, residents in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast should start preparing for what’s expected to become a Category 1 hurricane. That’s why the City of Riviera Beach has opened a sandbag distribution site at Marina Village for those residents preparing early.
cw34.com
Pre-storm instructions for debris and yard trash for Palm Beach residents
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Town of Palm Beach is currently in the cone of uncertainty of Subtropical Storm Nicole. City officials ask all residents to suspend trimming and placing yard debris outside until after the storm is no longer a threat or until the storm has passed.
cw34.com
Palm Beach residents concerned over beach erosion ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole comes with uncertainty from people living on the coast, especially for those who have never been through a tropical storm or hurricane before. As of Tuesday morning, conditions at the Juno Beach Pier were picking up. CBS12 meteorologists said winds were...
WPTV
Treasure Coast residents prepare homes, shutters ahead of Nicole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — JR Henry is ready for Christmas season, but he knows that hurricane season isn’t over yet. "I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew (in 1992)," Henry recalled. The Florida native said he's got metal shutters in the garage of his Fort Pierce rental home,...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
I-95 Delray fuel tanker crash update: Victims dealing with second and third-degree burns
DELRAY BEACH — Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend Su were heading north on Interstate 95 to the port from which their cruise ship would soon depart, Oct. 25. The couple was in a four-wheel sedan Uber ride when a tractor-trailer loaded with a fuel tanker ahead of them flipped over.
cw34.com
Sandi tree preparations begin for Holiday In Paradise display
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In just hours, the City of West Palm Beach is going to begin brining the holidays back to downtown! We're talking about Sandi tree and all the family fun that comes with it!. Starting Monday, the Great Lawn will be transformed for the...
wflx.com
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
In the western communities of Loxahatchee and The Acreage, crews are preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole. On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm-- flooding being the biggest concern. Just a month ago, Ryan...
luxury-houses.net
Listed $12.9 Million, This Rare Yacht Lovers Dream Home in Stuart Comes with Dockage to Accommodate An 80ft Yacht
6819 SE South Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6819 SE South Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a dream property in a guard gated oceanfront community Sailfish Point with dockage to accommodate an 80ft yacht and just minutes to the inlet and ocean. This Home in Stuart offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6819 SE South Marina Way, please contact Patrick Stracuzzi (Phone: 772-283-9991) at RE/MAX Community for full support and perfect service.
wflx.com
Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach
An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
cw34.com
PBC officials say polls will remain open in light of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County officials held a news conference providing updates for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it gets closer to South Florida. On Monday morning, a hurricane watch went into effect for Palm Beach County. Local officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 5:45 p.m.
Joseph's Classic Market opens at The Press along Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach
Joseph's Classic Market just south of downtown West Palm Beach opened its doors to customers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few days ahead of a planned grand opening complete with balloons and gift cards. Fronting the bustling strip of South Dixie Highway known as the "Dixie Corridor,"...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Police Urgently Seek Man With Autism Missing From Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua White who was last seen in West Palm Beach but may be in South Palm Beach County, Broward, or Miami-Dade. According to PBSO, he was last seen […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
