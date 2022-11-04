Read full article on original website
Warm Tuesday Followed By a Cold Weekend
The new record high today in Birmingham is 85°. Clouds are clearing which will make for some nice viewing of the lunar eclipse Tuesday morning. A weak area of high pressure will sit over the Deep South on Tuesday, Election Day. We will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. We will be close to record highs once again.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new named storm formed northeast of the Bahamas on Monday and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida later this week. At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole was located about 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and was moving north-northwest at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Will Ainsworth re-elected as Alabama’s lieutenant governor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was one of a handful of Republicans who faced little challenge in being re-elected to office. Ainsworth, who previously served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018 before becoming lieutenant governor in 2019, beat Libertarian rival Ruth Page-Nelson with nearly 84 percent of […]
Warm Start To The Week, But Cold Air Not Too Far Away
SUNDAY NIGHT: Fog could develop after midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows in the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. MONDAY & TUESDAY: Staying warm and dry to kick off the work week. High temperatures won’t be that far off records; in the low 80s. Weather will not be an issue on election day.
