Johnson City unveils historic marker commemorating local bluegrass record label

Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
The polls have closed in Unicoi County and the unofficial election results are as follows:. In the town of Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Cathy J. Huskins will also take BMA seats. Baker received 753 votes, Wilcox Vaugn received 961 votes and Huskins received 736 votes. They defeated Dustin Walden, who received 713 votes, and John Day, who received 370 votes.
wjhl.com
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park
The Washington County University of Tennessee Alumni Association hosts Vols watch party in Founder's Park.
Kingsport Times-News
South Carolina hands ETSU women historic loss
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Brenda Mock Brown era got underway for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team with a historic loss. South Carolina, the defending national champion, beat the Bucs 101-31 Monday night. It was the largest margin of defeat in the ETSU program’s history, surpassing a 66-point loss to North Carolina in 2002.
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Mulligan’s Gaming Pub
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Mulligan’s Gaming Pub to see the special dishes they are offering for Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week. For more information please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
Kingsport Times-News
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
wcyb.com
Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Johnson City Press
Locals officials eye plan to guide growth in Gray area
Local leaders hope a community meeting at Daniel Boone High School on Monday yields the valuable information they need to make plans for the growth that is expected to come in the Gray area. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said it is crucial for state and local governments to be...
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Hawkins County
ROGERSVILLE- Eight of 19 precincts results for Hawkins County. Surgoinsville Mayor (Final results)
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County election office releases early voting totals
Unofficial early voting results have been posted by the Washington County election office. In the Johnson City commission race, early voting totals are:
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to be regional host for TN Health Careers Summit and Expo
East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president
BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Voters wait in line to vote
Voters peer at their cellphones as they stand in line in the gym at South Side Elementary School to vote on Tuesday. The wait for many was 45 minutes and longer at midday.
Kingsport Times-News
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash
The Virginia State Police is still investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wise County that left a Kentucky man dead on Thursday. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, Arnold Howell, 69, of Wellington, died at Norton Community Hospital after his 2004 Cadillac Deville ran off the side of Business U.S. 23 about a quarter-mile west of Route 606. The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned.
Kingsport Times-News
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone Street.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University hosts annual Christmas concert
Milligan University is hosting its annual community Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The two performances will be identical, featuring Milligan’s choirs, orchestra and 46-rank Schantz pipe organ in the Mary B....
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Board of Trustees to hold public quarterly meeting Nov. 18
East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting and several committee meetings on Friday, November 18. All meetings will be conducted in person at the D.P. Culp Student Center, East Tennessee Room.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum professor honored with award
David Bow, a professor of sport science who has served Tusculum University for 45 years, has been recognized by the Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. TAHPERD recently selected Bow for the prestigious Honor Award, which is considered the highest the organization presents, according to a press...
