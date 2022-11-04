ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

$2.5 Million Modernization at Wall Colmonoy Los Lunas

Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. (Los Lunas, NM) Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The plan aims to increase capacity, improve processes, and add new capabilities.
LOS LUNAS, NM
Cannabis sales flying high in NM

New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta

Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
6 Maintenance Tips For Plumbing Pipes

When your plumbing pipes start leaking, it can be hard to know whether it is a plumbing problem or a more serious issue. However, there are some steps you can take to lessen the risk of clogs and leaks. These include checking for leaks and keeping your outdoor hoses stored.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Livestream: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s Election Day in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters with the latest results and coverage here online. Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra tonight for livestreaming election results and analysis on KRQE.com. Here’s a rundown of some of the big races to watch tonight. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Westside Blvd. closed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14

From Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, 7 Bar Loop will be closed at Westside Blvd. The City of Albuquerque website says, “As Albuquerque’s west side continues to grow, an increasing amount of traffic is going from east and west and west to east. By expanding this section to four lanes and adding dedicated turn lanes, traffic should flow more smoothly throughout the entire travel corridor. Also, it is anticipated less traffic will cut through neighborhoods because there will be less congestion.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sandoval County Thanksgiving food drive

Sandoval County is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food drive at the Treasurer’s Office until Nov. 15. “The holiday season can be a difficult time for many families in our community which is why it is so important for all of us to pull together to help. It’s as simple as picking up a few more items as we shop and dropping them off at a donation site,” Sandoval County Treasurer Jennifer Taylor said.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor

If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Albuquerque 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Albuquerque, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Albuquerque as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NMSU hosts program aimed at teaching people how to grow food

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique program from New Mexico State University is helping teach people how to grow their own food. New Mexico State University agricultural specialists will be at the Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos on November 17 to educate people about different types of seeds. They will learn how they are grown and how the different vegetables can be used.
LAS CRUCES, NM

