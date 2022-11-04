Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Wind and snow to impact travel, temperatures dropping
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains until 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains until 3PM Tuesday. Periods...
NBCMontana
Accumulating snow, slick road conditions; dropping temperatures
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 11PM through 11AM tomorrow for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Snow showers could deposit up to 2 inches on the south side of Flathead Lake Tuesday morning. Gusty northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected in both Flathead Valley and Flathead Lake through Tuesday morning.
mtpr.org
Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana
A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday. The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Election Day 2022 forecast
Tuesday is a big day. It is the day where we can participate in our civic duty and vote. Some years, weather conditions on Election Day deter folks from going out and voting. What can we expect for Decision 2022’s weather forecast? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains what western Montana can expect in the video above.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/8 at 4:50 p.m.): Your First Warn weather team’s snowfall forecast. Please check back for updates to this forecast!. ORIGINAL STORY: The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.
eastidahonews.com
Between 2 and 4 inches of snow forecasted throughout eastern Idaho Monday night
IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of eastern Idaho as of 5 p.m. Monday. The advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologists issued the advisory as snow began falling throughout the Snake River Plain Monday afternoon.
With Hazardous Conditions, Do Some Montanans Need To “Chill” Out?
Here in Montana, winter weather is just a part of life. There is a pretty good chance that we could receive snow in 9 out of the 12 months, and while many folks have driven on snow and ice-covered roads hundreds of times, others might not be so familiar with it.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Gusty winds and snow squalls will impact travel, especially over passes
*WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warnings remain in effect for southwest Montana! Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This is especially the case in wind-prone locations and in the higher terrain! Additionally, when winds combine with heavy snow showers (especially over passes/terrain) visibility will be reduced to near zero at times.*
Fairfield Sun Times
Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes across the western part state Monday as weather continues to impact road conditions. According to MDT's 511 road report map, northbound lanes are blocked on Highway 93 south of Polson at mile-marker 56. Road conditions in this area have scattered ice and frost.
Saturday winds bringing power outages, tricky travel to Western Montana
Saturday's gusty winds are bringing down trees and branches and causing power outages in Western Montana.
First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
