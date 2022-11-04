Read full article on original website
Dagsboro Man Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges
SEAFORD, Del.- A Dagsboro man is facing weapon and drug-related charges after a suspicious activity complaint on Monday. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 4 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Woodland Ferry and Gum Branch roads in Seaford for reports of a man, later identified as Deandre Hall, running down the road with a gun. Another 911 caller, says they saw Hall drop the gun and run into the woods. Police found Hall after patrolling the area. He was arrested without incident.
Updated: Former Employee of Town of Berlin Charged with Fraud
BERLIN, Md. - A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current town manager of the bi-state town of Delmar. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1,500-$25,000, and theft scheme $1,500-$25,000.
Police Investigating Dover Drive-by Shooting
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred by the Eagle Meadows apartment complex in Dover on Saturday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive regarding a shooting that had occurred a short time ago. The ensuing investigation revealed that sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m., a 36-year-old man was standing outside of a home when a gray passenger car drove by his location. An unknown person or persons then fired several gunshots in the victim’s direction. The vehicle and suspects fled from the area toward an unknown destination. Police said the victim was not harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
Man Injured in Dover Area Road Rage Shooting
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a man was shot and injured following a road rage incident that occurred late Tuesday morning near Dover. Shortly before 12 p.m., troopers began investigating a shooting that occurred on Seven Hickories Road in the area of Brenford Road. Investigators learned that the 34-year-old victim had been struck by gunfire while he was seated in his vehicle after an alleged road rage incident. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to an area hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his wounds. There were no other reported injuries.
Local Police Departments Struggle to Recruit New Officers
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department say they are struggling to recruit new officers. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says people are not interested in a career in law enforcement the way they used to be. “We are digging holes where we have never...
Suspect Sought in Lewes Armed Robbery
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a Lewes convenience store at knifepoint early Monday morning. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the BP located at 17580 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect lunged at the victim. The cashier defended himself with his own knife, and the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle. The 68-year-old cashier suffered a small cut to his finger in the altercation.
Wicomico County Voters Cast Their Ballots
SALISBURY, Md.- Voters in Wicomico County cast their ballots Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. Voter Crystal Pennon says she would not miss voting for the world. “I am here today because our vote and our voice have to count for something,” said Pennon. “As the constituency, we have to say, this is what I believe in, this is what I stand for, and I hope the people I am voting for hear my voice. Everybody get up, your voice is going to count for something. You have to believe that who you vote for is going to hear what you have to say.”
Wicomico Public Libraries Uses "Library Lockers" to Expand Services
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials. "We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return...
Election Results May Be Delayed Due to Mail In Ballots
SALISBURY, Md. - Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted. You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election. That was due to a state...
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
