As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.

1 DAY AGO