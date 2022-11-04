ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Stranger Things’ fans already theorizing wildly after the season 5 premiere’s title is revealed

We’re still a long way from Stranger Things 5 premiering on Netflix, but the ‘Strangers’ are hanging on to every measly breadcrumb that the writer’s room will offer to them. On Nov. 6, the official Stranger Things Twitter account posted an image of the Stranger Things 5, Episode #501 screenplay, thus revealing the title of the first episode, “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Naturally, the Strangers rushed to social media — namely Reddit — to theorize about what the ominous and ambiguous title might indicate.
‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain

Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies

As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
Vincent D’Onofrio shares iconic ‘Daredevil’ scene as ‘Born Again’ gears up to shoot

The three seasons of Daredevil that aired on Netflix between 2015 and 2018 were jam-packed with memorable, cinematic, moments. Regardless of its reputation for having some of the most well-constructed fight scenes in Marvel live-action, it was never just about the action for this show, as one particular scene shared by Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D’Onofrio proves particularly well.
A patriotically panned war thriller that’s a classic compared to its dire sequels puts boots on the streaming ground

The VOD circuit is awash with bargain basement action thrillers, but one of the more unusual methods of churning out bargain basement B-movies is to take a mildly successful original and then run it into the ground with a slew of subpar (and entirely unconnected) sequels, something that’s become so prevalent you might not even have known Behind Enemy Lines was a franchise.
‘Black Adam’ editor becomes the latest DCU alum to lament ‘Batman v Superman’

It obviously wasn’t his intention, but Zack Snyder has inadvertently forged a reputation for directing some of the most hotly-contested and endlessly-debated comic book adaptations of the modern era. Watchmen, Man of Steel, and HBO Max’s Justice League have plenty of supporters and detractors, but none have stoked the fires quite like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
James Gunn’s first Mastodon post teases a possible future DC villain

Twitter users have just been given more incentive to jump ship from the Elon Musk-owned platform over to Mastodon, after James Gunn potentially hinted towards the DC Universe’s future in his first post on the platform, forgoing the usual channels where he drops little teases. Gunn’s maiden post on...
As a new ‘Black Panther’ hero is unveiled, fans are left singing ‘Go Go Power Rangers’

So far, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has enjoyed incredibly positive buzz, but the much-anticipated sequel might be stumbling in its final hurdle as a new promo released by Marvel Studios has finally unveiled our first proper look at Ironheart in her full armor, just days before the movie hits theaters… And fans are not impressed. In fact, the teen heroine’s super-suit is leading to a lot of negative comparisons to TV’s favorite punching bag, the Power Rangers.
DCU diehards shoot down the notion of a crossover nobody’s asking for

It’s been quite the year for DC Comics’ campaign on the big screen; not only did they acquire some heavyweight talent in James Gunn and Peter Safran as the newly-branded DC Universe‘s answer to Marvel’s Kevin Feige, but Dwayne Johnson’s decade-long passion project, Black Adam, has been hitting a homerun at the box office, further signaling an exciting new direction for some of history’s most beloved comic book characters.

