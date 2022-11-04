ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Barbarian’ director reveals the classic text that inspired the movie’s terrifying villain

Warning: Spoilers for Barbarian to follow. It may not be elevated horror, as Zach Cregger has insisted, but the writer/director’s first foray into a solo feature film was certainly a cut above the majority of titles in a flourishing year for horror releases. Indeed, Barbarian rightfully snapped up its distinction as a sleeper hit, no doubt thanks to the word of mouth surrounding its rejection of convention, intelligent commentary, and ability to keep audiences guessing.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies

As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: New ‘Andor’ featurette teases prison break drama, and fans finally warm to Luke Skywalker in ‘The Last Jedi’

Andor‘s tenth episode will drop tomorrow and looks set to be a nail-biting prison break drama. At this point, we’re supremely confident that Tony Gilroy is going to deliver the goods, and it’s no longer a question of whether Andor will be good, it’s how good it’ll be. The upcoming episode should also give us some clear pointers as to how the final two episodes of season one are going to go down. With the ISB closing in, we’re willing to bet that Cassian won’t have much time to enjoy his freedom.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ endures both devotion and derision as a sexy civil war rages

With the review embargo having been lifted, the first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now out there—and thankfully they could not be more positive, with the critics heaping praise on Ryan Coogler’s movie. And yet social media has been flinging scorn at the sequel today, thanks to the latest promo unveiling a disappointing character design. Elsewhere in the Marvel universe, a sexy civil war is raging between the armies of two Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ looks set for box office domination with advanced ticket sales

Marvel Studios must be having a field day after it was revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already earned millions of dollars at the U.S. box office. That number is expected to rise as the film comes out early in some international countries, excluding China and Russia. Disney CEO Bob Chapek is aware of the milestone and has praised the film, just days before its U.S. release.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead

There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy