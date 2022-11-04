Andor‘s tenth episode will drop tomorrow and looks set to be a nail-biting prison break drama. At this point, we’re supremely confident that Tony Gilroy is going to deliver the goods, and it’s no longer a question of whether Andor will be good, it’s how good it’ll be. The upcoming episode should also give us some clear pointers as to how the final two episodes of season one are going to go down. With the ISB closing in, we’re willing to bet that Cassian won’t have much time to enjoy his freedom.

3 HOURS AGO