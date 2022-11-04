Read full article on original website
mavensnotebook.com
Proposal to place solar panels over LA Aqueduct advances
“A proposal to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents was approved by a council committee this week. Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due to the length of travel for water to make it through the aqueduct, according to the office of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who introduced the motion. O’Farrell is the chair of the council’s Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice, and River committee. The aqueduct, which opened in 1913, provided nearly 40% of Los Angeles’ water supply each year between 2016 and 2019, but the city has lessened its reliance in recent years, according to the motion. … ” Read more from the Whittier Daily News here: Proposal to place solar panels over LA Aqueduct advances.
elaccampusnews.com
LA City Council caught being hypocrites
Minorities with governmental power caught making racist remarks about other minorities is not only ridiculous, but it is depressing. Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were caught making, or laughing at, racist and violent comments about their constituents and even a toddler. Minorities...
newsantaana.com
Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor
The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
dailytitan.com
Critical race theory ban at forefront of local board election
Following the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District ban on critical race theory, the district’s Area 4 and Area 5 board of trustees’ seats are up for reelection. Cal State Fullerton recently suspended their student teaching partnership with the school district over the ban. The Area 4 incumbent, Karin Freeman,...
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Purchasing power: Leimert Park merchants come together to buy their building
With Metro’s K-line expansion accelerating real estate speculation along the Crenshaw corridor, business merchants in Leimert Park are using group economics as a frontline defense against displacement. In September four retail tenants – Akil West (Sole Folks), Anthony Jolly (Hot and Cool Café), Ade Neff (Ride On! Bike Shop)...
newportbeachindy.com
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project
On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
foxla.com
Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor; it's a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass, a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, could become the first woman to hold the city’s top job, and the second Black person. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, along with several other top democratic leaders.
foxla.com
Powerball: Winning $2 billion ticket sold in California
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Someone in California just made history as the state lottery's first-ever billionaire after matching all five numbers plus the Powerball in Monday night's jackpot drawing that soared to a whopping $2.04 billion. According to California Lottery officials, the single winning ticket was sold in Los...
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
West LA Kosher Market Could be Replaced With 46 Apartments
Golden Springs Development Company planning project at 11540 Santa Monica Boulevard. Santa Monica Glatt Kosher Market may soon be demolished to make way for housing. These potential plans have the expectation of using density bonus incentives to build a structure with a larger floor area and one that ignores current local height restrictions if the agreement is made to demolish the building and move forward with the construction, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Golden Springs Development Company plans for a five-story building that would house 46 apartments with a parking lot that would accommodate 60 vehicles. The Santa Fe Springs-based company would have to comply with an agreement to reserve only seven of the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the new structure for very low income households.
Santa Monica Mirror
A Mix-Use Building On Santa Monica And 3rd Street Set to Be Sold At Auction: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * A Mix-Use Building On Santa Monica And 3rd Street Set to Be Sold At Auction. * Gwenith Paltrow’s Childhood Home Is On The Market For $17.5 Million. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar...
What We Know So Far About SoCal Voter Turnout In The 2022 General Election
Nearly 20% of voters cast ballots in L.A. County ahead of Tuesday's elections. But with more residents voting by mail, early voter turnout numbers don’t mean much because a lot of the ballots will be counted after Election Day.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Fox40
The top California races to watch in Tuesday’s election
The Nov. 8 election is only days away and there are multiple big-name candidates and initiatives on the ballot. The race for the governor’s office as well as the race for the United States Senate are both considered to be easy wins in deep blue California, but that doesn’t mean all of the other races are foregone conclusions.
Oy: Marriott LAX Adds Nightly Hotel Worker Surcharge
Many hotel owners have spent the past few years trying to see how many BS fees they can get away with adding to room rates. Of course we see resort fees and destination fees, but nowadays it goes way beyond that, from energy charges, to sustainability fees. In this post:
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
smobserved.com
Gas is Almost $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is @GavinNewsom Ahead of @BrianDahleCA in the Polls?
10.15.22: Gasoline sells for around $6.99 a gallon in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Gas is so expensive in California, mostly due to regulation that isn't necessary any more, or never was. Meanwhile, an election looms. President Joe Biden...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
