Rapid City, SD

EXPLAINER: Why drops of ice dropped our snow totals

RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you looked outside Thursday, you may have noticed that snow totals fell shy of forecasts that were released prior to Wednesday. On Wednesday night, we bumped accumulation forecasts down to 1″-3″ in Rapid City. What happened?. Well, I’m sure you also noticed...
RAPID CITY, SD
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
RAPID CITY, SD
What happened to the Rapid City Weather Radar?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City National Weather Service Doppler Radar has been damaged in a “catastrophic failure” that snapped and broke several cables on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
RAPID CITY, SD
Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense

CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
Veterans Helping Hands Project will provide on the job skills training for veterans

David Gates, who has been heavily involved with a project known as Veterans Helping Hands Project, which began in 2018, tells us more. e [Vietnam veterans] don’t want to see the next generation of veterans go through the same thing that happened to us. So we want to help. And I started a nonprofit called Veterans Helping Hands Project. We’re done with the plan. We’re just in the process of figuring out the financing and where we’re going to get it. It’s a very, very bold, aggressive project that’s ten and a half million dollars to go ahead and do this. We want to help the veterans in the drug and alcohol rehab program in Hot Springs. Get them into the factory, building homes under the tutelage of like retired electricians, journeymen electricians, plumbers, carpenters, sheet rockers and anybody who wants to help.”
HOT SPRINGS, SD
Rapid City athletes take advantage of early signing period

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three more student-athletes from Rapid City took advantage of the early signing period. Audrey Sillanpaa, Black Hill State University, Soccer. Audrey Sillanpaa from Rapid City Stevens signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer next year at Black Hills State University. Sillanpaa, who...
RAPID CITY, SD
Allen Gibbs: His story of serving in the South Pacific during WWII

Allen Gibbs fought in the South Pacific with General MacArthur, and he joins the nearly 300 faces across Rapid City on the Veterans Honor Banner Program. “I was born in Nebraska, right across the river from Elk Point about. We moved to Elk Point when I was about seven, and then my family broke up when I was about 14 and I went with my brother to South Sioux City, Nebraska, and that’s where I graduated. And then at graduation in 1938, there just wasn’t any real jobs. So I bummed around looking for work wherever I could find it, and I ended up in Vermillion. I was there when Pearl Harbor hit. And so I went to San Diego intending to join the Marines. But a young couple that I’d work with and had gone to school with everything was living there. They convinced me to wait until I was 21 and in the meantime I’d switch my aim to the Army Air Force.”
RAPID CITY, SD
SD Mines Women’s Basketball: Five things to watch for this season

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the 2022 – 23 women’s college basketball season approaches, the South Dakota Mines Lady Hardrockers are hoping to carry on momentum from last year. With the Hardrockers set to kick off the season on Friday, Nov. 11, here’s five things to watch for this season.
RAPID CITY, SD
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison

PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
RAPID CITY, SD

