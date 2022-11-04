Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Why drops of ice dropped our snow totals
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you looked outside Thursday, you may have noticed that snow totals fell shy of forecasts that were released prior to Wednesday. On Wednesday night, we bumped accumulation forecasts down to 1″-3″ in Rapid City. What happened?. Well, I’m sure you also noticed...
“Twenty percent done”: Belle Fourche still faces a long road to recovery from summer storms
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D – Six months after a line of harrowing hailstorms broke windows, smashed siding, and dented cars in Belle Fourche, the small community just north of the Black Hills is still recovering as winter approaches. “How far along is it? Twenty percent done. At best,” said Tom...
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
Thank you for your service: Here’s a list of Veterans Day discounts in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There are different ways to celebrate veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day. One way that many businesses celebrate is by giving discounts and special deals to those who have served. There are a number of restaurants and stores that are having special deals or...
What happened to the Rapid City Weather Radar?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City National Weather Service Doppler Radar has been damaged in a “catastrophic failure” that snapped and broke several cables on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a metal ‘slip ring’ seized...
Box Elder’s first public B-21-related construction project will be opening its doors
BOX ELDER, S.D.– With Liberty Center, a fitness center which is Box Elder’s first B-21 related project, preparing to open its doors to the public, Executive Director of the Ellsworth Development Authority and Executive Director of the YMCA in Rapid City Keiz Larson spoke on information regarding memberships, opening, and more.
Learn the 5 pillars of self-defense
CUSTER, S.D. — Concealed carry permits are often obtained with self-defense in mind, and those who utilize firearms for this purpose should be familiar with the stipulations of self-defense claims. Hot Springs Police Department Captain Phillip Shively is also an instructor for the enhanced concealed carry permit in South Dakota, and he explains the five pillars of self defense.
Veterans Helping Hands Project will provide on the job skills training for veterans
David Gates, who has been heavily involved with a project known as Veterans Helping Hands Project, which began in 2018, tells us more. e [Vietnam veterans] don’t want to see the next generation of veterans go through the same thing that happened to us. So we want to help. And I started a nonprofit called Veterans Helping Hands Project. We’re done with the plan. We’re just in the process of figuring out the financing and where we’re going to get it. It’s a very, very bold, aggressive project that’s ten and a half million dollars to go ahead and do this. We want to help the veterans in the drug and alcohol rehab program in Hot Springs. Get them into the factory, building homes under the tutelage of like retired electricians, journeymen electricians, plumbers, carpenters, sheet rockers and anybody who wants to help.”
City Councilman and veteran, Jason Salamun, gives Veterans Day speech in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As one of many different activities included in Rapid City’s celebration of Veterans Day, City Councilman, Jason Salamun, gave a speech downtown at The Hive. Salamun is an Air Force veteran and was on active duty for four years. During his speech, he talked...
PHOTOS: Buzzer-beating empty net goal solidifies Rush win over Idaho
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Rush battled hard to pull out a 4-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night, a much-needed victory for the Rush after losing three straight games to Idaho on the road. The Rush were on the board first and early in...
Veterans enjoy a free lunch and share their stories during the VFW Luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – To round out Veterans Day events for Friday, veterans could enjoy a free lunch at the VFW Post 1273. Mayor Steve Allender spoke to the crowd before the meal was served with the help of Cub Scouts. “It is great to see appreciation. I have...
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: From Shrek the Musical to motocross, there is always something to do
There is a lot going on this weekend. Kick off your Veterans Day with the parade Downtown. After that, swing by the Black Hills Community Theater for a showing of Shrek the Musical. Check out all the other events happening in and around Rapid City. Veterans Day Ceremony. Show your...
Fall River County voters declare uranium mining an “unlawful nuisance”
RAPID CITY S.D. – Fall River County voters passed a ballot measure on Tuesday to declare uranium mining an unlawful nuisance. It remains unclear what impact, if any, this will have on the Dewey-Burdock uranium mining project near Edgemont. The County has the authority to regulate nuisances outside of...
Rapid City athletes take advantage of early signing period
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three more student-athletes from Rapid City took advantage of the early signing period. Audrey Sillanpaa, Black Hill State University, Soccer. Audrey Sillanpaa from Rapid City Stevens signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer next year at Black Hills State University. Sillanpaa, who...
Allen Gibbs: His story of serving in the South Pacific during WWII
Allen Gibbs fought in the South Pacific with General MacArthur, and he joins the nearly 300 faces across Rapid City on the Veterans Honor Banner Program. “I was born in Nebraska, right across the river from Elk Point about. We moved to Elk Point when I was about seven, and then my family broke up when I was about 14 and I went with my brother to South Sioux City, Nebraska, and that’s where I graduated. And then at graduation in 1938, there just wasn’t any real jobs. So I bummed around looking for work wherever I could find it, and I ended up in Vermillion. I was there when Pearl Harbor hit. And so I went to San Diego intending to join the Marines. But a young couple that I’d work with and had gone to school with everything was living there. They convinced me to wait until I was 21 and in the meantime I’d switch my aim to the Army Air Force.”
SD Mines Women’s Basketball: Five things to watch for this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the 2022 – 23 women’s college basketball season approaches, the South Dakota Mines Lady Hardrockers are hoping to carry on momentum from last year. With the Hardrockers set to kick off the season on Friday, Nov. 11, here’s five things to watch for this season.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463 kicked off Veterans Day celebrations with Veterans Day Program
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Events for Veterans Day started with a Veterans Day Program at the Black Hills War Monument at Memorial Park — hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463. How the program happened:. The program started with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard who...
Christmas Eve murderer sentenced to life in prison
PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the murder of Vernall Marshall. It took a jury four days to convict Richard of Second Degree Murder. On December 24, 2020, an altercation during a drug transaction between Richard and...
STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Wall defeats Parkston to win first state football title in 28 years
VERMILLION, S.D. – The Wall Eagles football team returned to the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday for the first time since 2011. Not only did the Eagles put on a dominating performance, but they captured their first state football title in 28 years. The Eagles defeated the Parkston Trojans,...
