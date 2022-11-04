ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St....
Today in Sports History-Evander Holyfield upsets Mike Tyson

1912 — The lateral pass is used as an offensive weapon for the first time by Worcester Tech coach William F. Carney. Carney’s team beats Amherst 14-13. 1946 — Second-ranked Notre Dame fights to a 0-0 tie with No. 1 Army at Yankee Stadium to snap the Cadets’ 25-game winning streak. The Irish defense holds Army’s running backs Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis to a combined 79 yards.
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Free Agents

NEW YORK (AP) — The 151 players who became free agents (x-re-signed):. BALTIMORE (3) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b. BOSTON (6) — Xander Bogaerts, ss; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; JD Martinez, dh; Matt Strahm, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp. CHICAGO...
Tuesday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cody Asche offensive strategy coach. DETROIT TIGERS — Declined the 2023 option on LHP Andrew Chafin. MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined the 2023 options on RHPs Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy and C Miguel Sano. NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined the 2023 option on...
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
Montreal 3, Detroit 2

Detroit1010—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Montreal, Hoffman 2 (Gallagher, Harris), 5:41. 2, Detroit, Czarnik 1 (Copp, Kubalik), 16:29. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 3 (Dvorak, Gallagher), 19:44. Second Period_None. Third Period_4, Detroit, Raymond 5 (Suter, Hronek), 10:37. Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 2 (Caufield G, Suzuki G, Drouin NG), Detroit 1 (Raymond...
