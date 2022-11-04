Read full article on original website
Lauren Lemasters faces impeachment for Sasse vote
Lauren Lemasters’ presidency may come to a premature end thanks to one vote. Lemasters, the student body president, voted in favor of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for UF president, eliciting backlash from other Student Government leaders who disapproved of her decision and have called for her impeachment. Senate President...
Students, candidates cite abortion rights as top election issue
Some voters only have one thing on their minds this general election — abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and tightened abortion restrictions have heightened the importance of reproductive rights in the general election. Students, activists and candidates point to abortion access as a top issue in this election.
Republican Kat Cammack defeats Danielle Hawk, keeps U.S. House seat
Cowboy hats, country music and flaring pyrotechnics filled the Granville Plantation event venue as around 200 attendees showed up to ring in Rep. Kat Cammack’s second Congressional term. Republican Rep. Kat Cammack soundly defeated Democratic challenger Danielle Hawk in the race for U.S. House. The Associated Press called the...
