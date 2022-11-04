Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cody Asche offensive strategy coach. DETROIT TIGERS — Declined the 2023 option on LHP Andrew Chafin. MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined the 2023 options on RHPs Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy and C Miguel Sano. NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined the 2023 option on...
Porterville Recorder
Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St....
Porterville Recorder
Free Agents
NEW YORK (AP) — The 151 players who became free agents (x-re-signed):. BALTIMORE (3) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b. BOSTON (6) — Xander Bogaerts, ss; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; JD Martinez, dh; Matt Strahm, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp. CHICAGO...
Porterville Recorder
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
Porterville Recorder
Montreal 3, Detroit 2
Detroit1010—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Montreal, Hoffman 2 (Gallagher, Harris), 5:41. 2, Detroit, Czarnik 1 (Copp, Kubalik), 16:29. 3, Montreal, Hoffman 3 (Dvorak, Gallagher), 19:44. Second Period_None. Third Period_4, Detroit, Raymond 5 (Suter, Hronek), 10:37. Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 2 (Caufield G, Suzuki G, Drouin NG), Detroit 1 (Raymond...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
Buffalo100—1 First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 6 (Maccelli), 0:23. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 8 (Quinn, Dahlin), 14:26 (pp). 3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Valimaki), 17:30 (pp). Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Interference), 0:49; Crouse, ARI (Tripping), 4:36; Okposo, BUF (Roughing), 10:56; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:56; Mayo, ARI (Boarding), 14:08; Girgensons, BUF (Interference), 15:50. Second...
