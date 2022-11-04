Listen: GOP Gov. candidate Mastriano talks issues, January 6 controversy

Republican gubernatorial candidate and state senator Doug Mastriano tells NewsRadio KDKA the biggest issue facing Pennsylvania voters is inflation and a weak economy.

In an interview with Rick Dayton, Mastriano says he'll make energy local production more profitable.

"As governor, my goal is going to be to unleash our energy potential, As I like to say, let's drill and dig like never before."

He says he'd also push for school choice.

And when asked about his participation in the protest at the US Capitol on January 6 t, 2021, something his democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has criticized him for, Mastriano says the vast majority of people there were peaceful and did not break any laws.

"I was invited to speak at several events, one of which was permitted by Capitol Police. They issued a permit for that.

When things weren't looking right, of course, most people left. I know that 99.9% of the people there had nothing to do with any shenanigans."

He also calls the special congressional committee investigating the January 6th riot a "political distraction" and a Democratic attempt to "demonize people who were demonstrating peacefully."