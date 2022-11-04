Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels looks to replace Evers
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hopes to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in this race, already sharing what he planned to do during his first days in office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: DOJ monitors Milwaukee, Racine polling sites
MILWAUKEE - Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the midterm elections, and by Tuesday evening, election officials said voter turnout had been good. Along with the voters and poll workers, there were also federal officials on hand in Wisconsin and 23 other states to ensure polling sites were compliant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armed man arrested at West Bend library; demanded staff 'stop the voting'
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff "stop the voting." Officers responded and arrested the man without incident. There were no injuries reported. Officials say West Bend...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Carthage College voting problems
KENOSHA, Wis. - Many Carthage College students voted for the first time during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 but said they almost weren’t allowed to vote at all. At the polling location at the Civil War Museum, Carthage's student body president said the process was unnecessarily difficult for many students, and workers there were disrespectful, incorrectly telling some students they were ineligible to vote.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Kenosha police chief selected; Patrick Patton takes charge Jan. 1, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. - The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 7 the selection of Patrick Patton as the Kenosha Police Department’s next police chief. A news release says Capt. Patrick Patton has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 16 years. During...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers
MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gunfire struck Alderman Bauman's home, 'lodged inside wall'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said the home of Alderman Bob Bauman was hit by gunfire during a shootout on the city's north side. The alderman said shots were fired from vehicles traveling west on Kilbourn and south on 29th around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Bauman said the one bullet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon. The shooter, a Milwaukee man, was quickly arrested after a short pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Voter anxiety high, how to cope
MILWAUKEE - The polls for the 2022 midterm elections open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 – and some voters are feeling anxious. "I’m nervous. I’m nervous," said Matt Olen, a Milwaukee voter. Aurora Health Care Dr. Munther Barakat said voters have shown an increase in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7. The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them. Two 20-year-old victims ran...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County unlocked vehicles entered; thieves stole firearms, tools
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is urging its residents to be vigilant in locking up their vehicles – and removing all valuables including firearms. The warning comes because over the past two weeks, officials noted multiple entries into unlock vehicles in the Village of Vernon, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy in Brookfield
Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy is a one-stop shop for active individuals wanting to get out of pain and improve their daily performance. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield checking out their practice and starting the day with dry needling.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee missing man found safe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Discourse Café Downtown; check out their newest location
Discourse is a local coffee shop that reimagines the coffee experience through innovative techniques, and guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a man that’s turning unique drinks into a memorable experience for guests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; man's sentence stayed, gets 3 1/2 years probation
MILWAUKEE - Dajohn Norwood was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection with a reckless driving crash that killed a 43-year-old West Allis woman near Fond du Lac and Congress in March. A Milwaukee County judge initially sentenced Norwood to three years prison and three years of extended supervision. But...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
Comments / 0