KENOSHA, Wis. - Many Carthage College students voted for the first time during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 but said they almost weren’t allowed to vote at all. At the polling location at the Civil War Museum, Carthage's student body president said the process was unnecessarily difficult for many students, and workers there were disrespectful, incorrectly telling some students they were ineligible to vote.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO