Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels looks to replace Evers

MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hopes to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in this race, already sharing what he planned to do during his first days in office.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: DOJ monitors Milwaukee, Racine polling sites

MILWAUKEE - Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the midterm elections, and by Tuesday evening, election officials said voter turnout had been good. Along with the voters and poll workers, there were also federal officials on hand in Wisconsin and 23 other states to ensure polling sites were compliant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: Carthage College voting problems

KENOSHA, Wis. - Many Carthage College students voted for the first time during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 but said they almost weren’t allowed to vote at all. At the polling location at the Civil War Museum, Carthage's student body president said the process was unnecessarily difficult for many students, and workers there were disrespectful, incorrectly telling some students they were ineligible to vote.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers

MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gunfire struck Alderman Bauman's home, 'lodged inside wall'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said the home of Alderman Bob Bauman was hit by gunfire during a shootout on the city's north side. The alderman said shots were fired from vehicles traveling west on Kilbourn and south on 29th around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Bauman said the one bullet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: Voter anxiety high, how to cope

MILWAUKEE - The polls for the 2022 midterm elections open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 – and some voters are feeling anxious. "I’m nervous. I’m nervous," said Matt Olen, a Milwaukee voter. Aurora Health Care Dr. Munther Barakat said voters have shown an increase in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7. The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them. Two 20-year-old victims ran...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy in Brookfield

Onward Milwaukee Physical Therapy is a one-stop shop for active individuals wanting to get out of pain and improve their daily performance. Brian Kramp is in Brookfield checking out their practice and starting the day with dry needling.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee missing man found safe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Discourse Café Downtown; check out their newest location

Discourse is a local coffee shop that reimagines the coffee experience through innovative techniques, and guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is in downtown Milwaukee with a man that’s turning unique drinks into a memorable experience for guests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; man's sentence stayed, gets 3 1/2 years probation

MILWAUKEE - Dajohn Norwood was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection with a reckless driving crash that killed a 43-year-old West Allis woman near Fond du Lac and Congress in March. A Milwaukee County judge initially sentenced Norwood to three years prison and three years of extended supervision. But...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

