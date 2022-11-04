ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 11, 2022

By Melissa Luna
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The final week of the regular season for high school football is finally here after one game took place on Thursday night. Games continue Friday night. New Mexico has officially started their first week of playoffs.

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE
Franklin 42 F Mountain View 30 F
El Dorado 24 F Pecos 24 F
Clint 14 F Fort Stockton 44 F
Monahans 58 F Fabens 7 F
Andress 35 F Anthony 9 F
Chapin 28 F Ozona 32 F
Eastlake 0 F Socorro 0 F
Eastwood 42 F Americas 56 F
Montwood 35 F Jefferson 3 F
Coronado 41 F Burges 35 F
El Paso 0 F Bowie 6 F
Canutillo 49 F Riverside 63 F
Irvin 7 F Del Valle 66 F
Austin 28 F Bel Air 7 F
Horizon 10 F Hanks 10 F
Parkland 48 F Ysleta 28 F
(Game canceled)
Tornillo Santa Teresa 10 F
Odessa Compass Mayfield 21 F
