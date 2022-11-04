#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 11, 2022
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The final week of the regular season for high school football is finally here after one game took place on Thursday night. Games continue Friday night. New Mexico has officially started their first week of playoffs.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Franklin
|42 F
|Mountain View
|30 F
|El Dorado
|24 F
|Pecos
|24 F
|Clint
|14 F
|Fort Stockton
|44 F
|Monahans
|58 F
|Fabens
|7 F
|Andress
|35 F
|Anthony
|9 F
|Chapin
|28 F
|Ozona
|32 F
|Eastlake
|0 F
|Socorro
|0 F
|Eastwood
|42 F
|Americas
|56 F
|Montwood
|35 F
|Jefferson
|3 F
|Coronado
|41 F
|Burges
|35 F
|El Paso
|0 F
|Bowie
|6 F
|Canutillo
|49 F
|Riverside
|63 F
|Irvin
|7 F
|Del Valle
|66 F
|Austin
|28 F
|Bel Air
|7 F
|Horizon
|10 F
|Hanks
|10 F
|Parkland
|48 F
|Ysleta
|28 F
|(Game canceled)
|Tornillo
|Santa Teresa
|10 F
|Odessa Compass
|Mayfield
|21 F
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0