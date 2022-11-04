Chargers vs. Falcons Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to add onto a recent hot streak, facing the Los Angelas Chargers (3-4) who come off a bye week after falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

In what has been a whirlwind of a week for the Atlanta Falcons following the trade deadline, the team looks to shift its focus back onto the field with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) traveling to town.

Facing one of the top quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert, who has already eclipsed 2,000 yards in just seven games, along with Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, two dynamic playmakers capable of erupting on any given Sunday.

The Atlanta defense will have its hands full facing this explosive offense down some key pieces defensively, including A.J Terrell who was ruled out with a strained hamstring.

With Terrell out, the Falcons remain thin at the cornerback position. Expect Cornell Armstrong to see a spike in playing time, but fans could see the Atlanta debut of new trade acquisition Rashad Fenton, who became a Falcon on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline.

On the other hand, the team should be provided a boost offensively with running back Cordarrelle Patterson returning to practice Wednesday.

After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, the 31-year-old Patterson was sidelined for the next four games.

But despite playing just three games and one quarter of a fourth, Patterson remains Atlanta's leading rusher in yards (340), rushing touchdowns (three, tied with quarterback Marcus Mariota) and yards per carry (5.9).

With a win on Sunday the Falcons could widen its current lead in the NFC South divisional standings.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TELEVISION : FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

ODDS: The Falcons are 3 point underdogs against the Chargers.

MONEYLINE: Chargers (-165); Falcons (+133)

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 50

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.