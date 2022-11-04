Read full article on original website
Conviction doesn’t mean dismissal for ex-DeKalb official’s ethics cases
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton’s recent criminal conviction — and likely stint in federal prison...
Atlanta Daily World
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
Cobb County Board of Elections sued by ACLU after over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Elections is being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia after more than 1,046 absentee ballots were never sent in the mail, the ACLU announced Sunday. The lawsuit was filed in an effort to seek "emergency relief" so...
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill to be sentenced in February
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be sentenced in February after his recent conviction in federal court....
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County Commission approves settlement in civil rights case
Clayton County has agreed to pay a man more than $800,000 for firing him nearly a decade ago because he's gay. Gerald Bostock sued the county over his termination in 2013.
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
Atlanta man convicted in $12 million stolen identity tax fraud scheme
ATLANTA — A federal jury has found 48-year-old Thomas Addaquay guilty for filing $12 million in false federal income tax returns, according to the Department of Justice. Federal documents from the U.S. attorney's office states Addaquay fraudulently obtained the names, social security numbers and birthdates of taxpayers filing the false returns from 2011 to 2016.
State Supreme Court says man convicted twice in mother's death can't argue double jeopardy
ATLANTA — After two trials and two appearances before Georgia's Supreme Court, a west Cobb County man's murder case will be allowed to be argued in court for the third time - and it won't be considered double jeopardy. Justices ruled that Damien Cornell McElrath's retrial does not fall...
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
Local leaders and voters react to over 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots never mailed Enter subhea
Millions of Georgians have already voted, and many more will vote on Tuesday. However, more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never got that chance because the absentee ballots they ordered were never sent out. Saturday, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with community leaders who expressed their concerns on the issue....
Fulton County fires 2 poll workers after concerns over social media posts
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Fulton County election officials fired a poll worker and her son after they expressed concerns with social media posts. The two workers were fired about 15 minutes before the polls opened at the Ocee Library. Fulton County Elections confirmed the workers are a mother and son.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Douglas fatally shoots himself, cops say
A man who was on the run after he was accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Douglas County died Tuesday morning after he turned his gun on himself as police closed in on him, officials said.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council to Require Landlords to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers
Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari and Colleagues Introduce Legislation Requiring Housing Developments Receiving City Subsidies to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers. ATLANTA — District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation during Monday’s meeting with majority support from her Council colleagues to call upon residential housing developments receiving City subsidies or incentives to recognize house choice vouchers as fungible income to qualified participants. This would open quality and affordable housing options across Atlanta to very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled.
Changes to absentee ballot processing could lead to faster results on Election Day
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Compared to recent midterm and presidential elections, on Tuesday Georgia counties could begin reporting the results of absentee ballots faster than ever because of changes found in the state's newest election law. For the first time during a midterm election, counties have been able to...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
NAACP President Encourages Georgia To Turn ‘Black’ on Election Day
During a tour of Atlanta-area churches on Sunday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson made a statement to the state of Georgia encouraging voters to make an impact this year. According to The Hill, Johnson said he hopes the state turns “Black” on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Although they...
