ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon voter turnout for 2022 election continues to lag. Will there be a surge of ballots in the final few days?

By Betsy Hammond
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 32

Lisa Ivie
4d ago

Naw, we’re just waiting last minute to walk our ballots into the county clerks office with our ballots filled out with blue ink. Not giving anyone a chance to cheat again more than they already are.

Reply
10
Dawn Ulmer Christensen
4d ago

Sounds like you might be concerned, I have been praying in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior we all hear our Lord and Savior to find our true path to salvation🙏🔥AmenBe the change Jesus loves Christine Drazen for Oregon Governor 💕Justice is coming I am excited I am ready for Judgment Day🙏Are you 🤔Fear the Lord

Reply
8
delidded core
4d ago

Probably can't afford the gas to drive to the box or the time after working extra jobs. Progressive Inflation Apocalypse

Reply(7)
11
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon voter turnout at new low heading into Election Day

Normally, at least half of Oregon voters cast ballots by the day before a fall midterm election. In 2014 and again in 2018, turnout hit 50% by the end of that day. But not in 2022. As of the end of Monday, just 45% of Oregon voters had returned their ballot to county elections offices, the state reported Tuesday.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New law applies to Oregon elections today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here

Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available, for local and national races of interest. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again

Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Election results from Oregon’s Senate District 11

In the race to replace retiring Senate President Peter Courtney in a dramatically redrawn Senate District 11, Republican Kim Thatcher had 53% of the vote versus 47% for Democrat Rick Walsh in partial returns tallied as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Senate District 11 includes Keizer, the eastern portions of Salem...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s 4th Congressional District race a dead heat between Val Hoyle and Alek Skarlatos

Democrat Val Hoyle and Republican Alek Skarlatos were locked in a tight race for the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Partial statewide results tallied by the Secretary of State’s Office as of 8:30 p.m. showed both Hoyle and Skarlatos with 47% of the vote. Those results did not include Lane County, which reported Hoyle ahead of Skarlatos by more than 24,000 votes.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Race for Multnomah County chair too close to call, Jessica Vega Pederson holds narrow lead

Jessica Vega Pederson captured 52% of the vote and Sharon Meieran 48% in partial returns tallied as of 8 p.m. Tuesday in the race for Multnomah County chair. They competed in a heated contest that saw strict limits on spending and drew sharp differences on issues of homelessness, behavioral health and criminal justice. Many votes remain to be counted; in Multnomah County voters tend to turn in ballots later than in other parts of Oregon and a surge of last-day voting typically delays vote tallying into Wednesday and beyond.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy