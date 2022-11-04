Oregon voter turnout for 2022 election continues to lag. Will there be a surge of ballots in the final few days?

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."

OREGON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO