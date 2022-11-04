UPDATED: Here is coverage from this week's games, including photos and videos

Week 11 football: Bishop Verot, Dunbar win districts; ECS, Gulf Coast, Lehigh, Estero prevail

This is it. Week 11. At times it didn't look like we'd make it but here we are.

The biggest game on the slate is Dunbar at Fort Myers with more than bragging rights but a district title on the line. Bishop Verot also ventures to Key West with a chance to win its first district crown in 30 years.

You can follow all the action with our live scoreboard and Twitter feed with updates below.

To get ready for the action, here are our previews, predictions, podcast, and analysis heading into the final week of the regular season. And make sure to look late Friday and Saturday for results, analysis, photos, and videos of this week's action.

High school football: Week 11 previews, predictions for all Southwest Florida games

LISTEN: Playoffs are almost here! Listen to Season 5, Episode 9 of Inside SW Florida Football Podcast

Who's in, who's out, who needs help: The final FHSAA rankings are here. Here are our takeaways.

Football: What would the FHSAA brackets look like if the playoffs started today?

Social Media Updates

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: The Week 11 Southwest Florida high school football scoreboard and updates