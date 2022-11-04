Suspected Hit and Run Driver Sought

The public’s assistance is being sought in locating suspected hit and run driver, James Webster, 17, who is wanted for the June 26th two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street that claimed the life of Lasundra Rice, 41, who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by her husband, Petrie Rice, 40, both of Nashville.

Webster is wanted on a Juvenile Court petition charging him with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of assault. Webster is alleged to have been the driver of a stolen Hyundai Genesis that was traveling north on 40th Avenue North at a high rate of speed. As the Hyundai approached Albion Street, the Chevrolet Malibu crossed 40th Avenue North on Albion Street. The Hyundai struck the passenger side of the Malibu. The driver of the Hyundai exited the car and fled on foot. The 17-year-old female passenger of the Hyundai was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital for treatment. Lasundra Rice was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died. Petrie Rice and his rear passenger were also injured.

Investigation by Officer Cressie Prill showed that Webster was traveling 94-97 mph at the time of the collision.

Webster eluded capture last month after he ran from North Precinct officers. Efforts continue to locate him.

The Hyundai was reported stolen on April 23rd from a sports bar in the 1300 block of Bell Road. The keys had been left in the car.

Anyone with information about Webster’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.