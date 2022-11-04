Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
Eminem speaks of near-fatal drug overdose at Rock Hall of Fame
Eminem has spoken candidly about his near-fatal drug overdose in 2007 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions, as his daughter Hailie listened on in the audience. The rapper was inducted along with Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Eminem took to the stage to accept the acknowledgement, and addressed his former addiction in his speech.
thebrag.com
Kate Ritchie explains why she really took time off her radio show
Kate Ritchie announced that she was leaving her popular Nova radio drive show last month, much to the dismay of her listeners. At the time, she cited stress, however, the former actor has opened up more about why she decided to take a break from her commitments. “It was a...
People Who Matched With Celebs On Dating Apps, Tell Us Your Stories
Your celeb crush could be one swipe away...
thebrag.com
Who exactly owns the rights to Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’?
Following Kanye West’s controversial t-shirt idea, it turns out the rapper doesn’t actually own the rights to the statement ‘White Lives Matter.’. The rights instead belong to the host of the racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, Ramses Ja. A listener of Ramses acquired the rights to the phrase shortly after West’s stunt at Paris Fashion Week and then passed it onto Ramses and his co-host.
thebrag.com
RIP Aaron Carter: world reacts to shock death of former teen idol
The world is reacting to the shock news of singer, rapper and television star Aaron Carter’s death at the age of 34. Carter rose to fame as a pre-teen in the 1990s in the wake of big brother Nick’s success with the Backstreet Boys, releasing hits like ‘I Want Candy’ and ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’ and was famously embroiled in a “love triangle” between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan for a number of years.
