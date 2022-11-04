ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

7 Albums That Are Hated by The Artists That Made Them

As with any artistic pursuit, musicians can often feel let down by their past work. Whether it’s a lack of connection, cringing at their younger selves, or growing tired of hearing the same tunes over and over, there are a number of artists that have publicly admitted they hate their own albums.
Pitchfork

Pulp Reunite for First Shows in 11 Years

Pulp will return to the stage next year for the first time since their 2011-12 reunion dates. Jarvis Cocker and the band (minus bassist Steve Mackey) will play a string of festival, arena, and stadium shows around the United Kingdom and Ireland. Check out the dates below. In a press...
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites

John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Lollapalooza India announces line-up for 2023 debut led by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes

Lollapalooza has announced the full line-up for its expansion into India next year, led by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes. The two acts will be joined by AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, Diplo and Zhu at the India debut of the festival alongside Japanese Breakfast, The Wombats, Alec Benjamin and GOT7 member Jackson Wang, among others. Local acts set to take the stage at Lollapalooza India include Prateek Kuhad, metal band Bloodywood, The F16s and more.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones

Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
American Songwriter

5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed

Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
iHeartRadio

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album While Filming Secret Music Video

The "Bad Habits" singer is gearing up to drop his next album in 2023, a follow-up to 2021's = (Equals), per Billboard. He made the surprise announcement in a windy video on the set of a secret music video from the upcoming record as he celebrated his song "Shivers" reaching 1 billion streams, saying he's "over the moon about it."
thenationalnews.com

UAE artists to shine at first Dubai Youth Music Festival

Young musicians have been invited to take part in the inaugural Dubai Youth Music Festival. To be held on November 24 at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the event will feature performances of original works composed by Emirati and UAE residents. The event is being organised by Dubai Culture and...
thebrag.com

Kate Ritchie explains why she really took time off her radio show

Kate Ritchie announced that she was leaving her popular Nova radio drive show last month, much to the dismay of her listeners. At the time, she cited stress, however, the former actor has opened up more about why she decided to take a break from her commitments. “It was a...
Stereogum

Everclear – “Year Of The Tiger”

It’s been about seven years since ’90s alt-rock staples Everclear released a new album — 2015’s Black Is The New Black. They’re currently on the road celebrating 30 years as a band, and Everclear recently released a remastered reissue of their 1993 debut album, World Of Noise. Now, as they prepare to tour the UK with Soul Asylum, Everclear are back with a new single, “Year Of The Tiger.”
NME

Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more to play Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – see the full line-up below. The annual gig is set to take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London, and the line-up for the first gig has been revealed today (November 7).
NME

Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo

Lorde brought Phoebe Bridgers out as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo, enlisting her for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The unannounced appearance from Bridgers came four songs into the set, with the American singer-songwriter taking a seat alongside Lorde at the top of the set’s staging. Bridgers provided backing vocals and harmonies, as she did on the studio version of the song. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song on-stage together.

