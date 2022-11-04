Read full article on original website
7 Albums That Are Hated by The Artists That Made Them
As with any artistic pursuit, musicians can often feel let down by their past work. Whether it’s a lack of connection, cringing at their younger selves, or growing tired of hearing the same tunes over and over, there are a number of artists that have publicly admitted they hate their own albums.
What Did Jimi Hendrix Do at the Infamous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
NME
The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen on Taylor Hawkins tribute show: “Dave Grohl did a wonderful job honouring his friend”
The Pretty Reckless will release their new album ‘Other Worlds’, a record of acoustic recordings and cover versions, on Friday (November 4). Check out the video for the new acoustic version of ‘Harley Darling’ below, alongside our interview with frontwoman Taylor Momsen. The band are also...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Pulp Reunite for First Shows in 11 Years
Pulp will return to the stage next year for the first time since their 2011-12 reunion dates. Jarvis Cocker and the band (minus bassist Steve Mackey) will play a string of festival, arena, and stadium shows around the United Kingdom and Ireland. Check out the dates below. In a press...
John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites
John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
NME
Lollapalooza India announces line-up for 2023 debut led by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes
Lollapalooza has announced the full line-up for its expansion into India next year, led by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes. The two acts will be joined by AP Dhillon, Greta Van Fleet, Diplo and Zhu at the India debut of the festival alongside Japanese Breakfast, The Wombats, Alec Benjamin and GOT7 member Jackson Wang, among others. Local acts set to take the stage at Lollapalooza India include Prateek Kuhad, metal band Bloodywood, The F16s and more.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones
Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Ed Sheeran Teases New Album While Filming Secret Music Video
The "Bad Habits" singer is gearing up to drop his next album in 2023, a follow-up to 2021's = (Equals), per Billboard. He made the surprise announcement in a windy video on the set of a secret music video from the upcoming record as he celebrated his song "Shivers" reaching 1 billion streams, saying he's "over the moon about it."
thenationalnews.com
UAE artists to shine at first Dubai Youth Music Festival
Young musicians have been invited to take part in the inaugural Dubai Youth Music Festival. To be held on November 24 at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the event will feature performances of original works composed by Emirati and UAE residents. The event is being organised by Dubai Culture and...
Epica’s The Alchemy Project: symphonic metallers take a turn for the unexpected with left-field friends
Album review: symphonic metal A-listers Epica get on down with some unexpected guests on The Alchemy Project
thebrag.com
Kate Ritchie explains why she really took time off her radio show
Kate Ritchie announced that she was leaving her popular Nova radio drive show last month, much to the dismay of her listeners. At the time, she cited stress, however, the former actor has opened up more about why she decided to take a break from her commitments. “It was a...
Stereogum
Everclear – “Year Of The Tiger”
It’s been about seven years since ’90s alt-rock staples Everclear released a new album — 2015’s Black Is The New Black. They’re currently on the road celebrating 30 years as a band, and Everclear recently released a remastered reissue of their 1993 debut album, World Of Noise. Now, as they prepare to tour the UK with Soul Asylum, Everclear are back with a new single, “Year Of The Tiger.”
Cinema dates announced for unseen Neil Young documentary Harvest Time
Harvest Time comes to cinemas in December to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From The Roots, Ayron Jones, Allison Russell, Animal Collective, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NME
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more to play Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – see the full line-up below. The annual gig is set to take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London, and the line-up for the first gig has been revealed today (November 7).
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'
The Chili Peppers closed out their weekend set with a bang.
NME
Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo
Lorde brought Phoebe Bridgers out as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo, enlisting her for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The unannounced appearance from Bridgers came four songs into the set, with the American singer-songwriter taking a seat alongside Lorde at the top of the set’s staging. Bridgers provided backing vocals and harmonies, as she did on the studio version of the song. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song on-stage together.
P!nk Releases Lively Single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”
Today (Nov. 4), acclaimed pop star P!nk has released her latest single and accompanying music video for the lively track, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”. The new music video has P!nk looking summery, surrounded by many characters watching her, well, dance! Fans can check out the new work below.
