“I think it helps people to see that just ordinary folks are good souls,” says Ruth Sheets. Ruth Sheets, 68, is a recently retired teacher who spent nearly 25 years working in the Chester Upland School District. She’s also a visiting “supply minister,” traveling Pennsylvania filling in as a preacher at churches on Sundays when a pastor must be away from the pulpit. The two jobs have kept Ruth Sheets busy and on the road for years. But she wouldn’t be able to do any of the work she does without her sisters Linda Sheets Gagliardi and Dianne Sheets.

CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO