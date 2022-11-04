Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
St. Lucifer Food Co. Debuts Two New Sinfully Delicious ProductsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Art Star Hosts Holiday Craft Bazaar at Rivers CasinoMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
City Winery Philadelphia Launches Interactive Harvest Winery ToursMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best Burgers Are at The Charcoal Pit
- In Wilmington, Delaware, the charcoal pit serves some of the state's best burgers. The atmosphere is reminiscent of a 1950s diner, with jukeboxes positioned at each table, and classic charbroiled burgers, fries, and shakes. The Charcoal Pit Serves Some Of The State's Best Burgers. For over 50 years, Delaware's...
WDEL 1150AM
Entrance confusion at Wilmington polling location
Multiple callers to the WDEL Newsroom reported that the Pulaski School at 1300 Cedar Street, failed to open on time for voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. One voter said they lined up at 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. start, but as of 7:30 a.m. the building was still closed.
delawarepublic.org
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
Cab Calloway teacher’s art exhibit ‘makes the invisible visible’
Maia Palmer, a visual arts teacher at Cab Calloway School of the Arts, wanted to bring awareness to how chronic migraines can affect people. So, she combined her artistic talent with her passion for social awareness and created the “Making the Invisible, Visible” exhibit, which will be on display until Nov. 25 at the Mezzanine Gallery on the second floor ... Read More
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Wilmington, DE
Dubbed the “Corporate Capital of America” and making its mark as the largest city in Delaware, Wilmington can sometimes get overlooked as a destination by its southern namesake in North Carolina, which is well-known for its coastal beauty. However, to do so would be to miss out on...
the University of Delaware
Delaware First: Giving is a family affair
With the Reynolds, philanthropy is all in the family. BethAnne and David Reynolds, parents of class of 2020 alumna Rachel Reynolds, share a vision to help future generations of University of Delaware students. Together, the three of them established the Mind, Brain and Behavior Summer Fellowship Fund in the Department of Psychology and Brain Sciences. The family celebrated the fund’s first award recipient this year and is hoping to inspire others to contribute.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware woman claims 2 lottery prizes totaling $400,000 in one day
In an incredible stroke of luck, a 70-year-old Newark woman recently purchased two Delaware lottery tickets, each worth six figures, that she was able to claim in the same day. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets that...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark approves budget based on property tax, parking rate increases
Newark residents will face a 5% property tax increase and visitors will pay nearly double to park after City Council approved a $111.5 million dollar operating budget Monday night. The budget is a 12% increase over 2022, and will see cost increases in several areas for Newark residents. The city...
Trio of siblings serve as their sister’s keeper while helping others
“I think it helps people to see that just ordinary folks are good souls,” says Ruth Sheets. Ruth Sheets, 68, is a recently retired teacher who spent nearly 25 years working in the Chester Upland School District. She’s also a visiting “supply minister,” traveling Pennsylvania filling in as a preacher at churches on Sundays when a pastor must be away from the pulpit. The two jobs have kept Ruth Sheets busy and on the road for years. But she wouldn’t be able to do any of the work she does without her sisters Linda Sheets Gagliardi and Dianne Sheets.
These Four Businesses Will Soon Be Opening Their Doors in the Village at Newtown
The four new shops will soon be opening in Newtown for locals and visitors alike. As the area continues to bring in new shops, four new businesses will soon be opening their doors to Bucks County residents in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the new shops in the Newtown, PA Patch.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Talleyville shopping center fire quickly controlled
The cause of a smoky fire in a restaurant at the Concord Gallery Shopping Center on Concord Pike in Talleyville is under investigation. Talleyville firefighters arrived at the complex at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and reported smoky conditions in the building and an active fire in the rear of the structure.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN – JAMIE HALL (39)
(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Jamie Hall (39) of Newark. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Jamie made concerning statements about her welfare. Efforts to locate and contact Jamie have been unsuccessful. Jamie is described as a white female, 5’03”...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
WBOC
Police Investigating Dover Drive-by Shooting
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred by the Eagle Meadows apartment complex in Dover on Saturday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive regarding a shooting that had occurred a short time ago. The ensuing investigation revealed that sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m., a 36-year-old man was standing outside of a home when a gray passenger car drove by his location. An unknown person or persons then fired several gunshots in the victim’s direction. The vehicle and suspects fled from the area toward an unknown destination. Police said the victim was not harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shooting in Dover’s Capitol Park Neighborhood
A shooting in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Dover left damage to a vehicle and a home. Delaware State Police say the shooting incident occurred just after 5:30 Sunday evening – when residents were at home. No one in the home or the area was injured and police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect information and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WDEL 1150AM
Road rage shooting near Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage-related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said the...
Berwyn Man Vows to Keep His Family Safe, Dismantle Stereotypes That Accompany Being Black and Armed
C.T. Green, a Berwyn resident and member of the National African American Gun Association, aims to keep himself and his family safe while reversing the harmful stereotypes that accompany being Black and armed, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. Founded in 2015 by President Phillip Smith, the NAAGA was...
WBOC
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
AOL Corp
Delaware woman hits back-to-back lotto wins, claims $400,000 in single day
A Delaware woman won state lottery games twice last month, claiming her $400,000 in winnings in a single day, lottery officials said. Her winning tickets weren't for Monday night's Powerball lottery, which has a jackpot that has ballooned to $1.9 billion, but for more mundane scratch-off games, the officials said in a statement last month.
