As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO