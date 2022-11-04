Read full article on original website
It’s Election Day in Alaska. Here’s what to know.
Election Day is today: Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s Alaska’s first general election under the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Already, thousands of Alaskans have cast their ballots. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Here’s what to know about this year’s election. What if I’m...
Ranked choice voting likely to be important in North Anchorage House race
In a newly redrawn House district, Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system is poised to be critical to the election outcome. Two highly experienced Democrats are running to unseat the Legislature’s youngest member for the seat representing the northern tier of Anchorage. The seat is now held by Republican David Nelson, 26, a lieutenant in the Alaska Army National Guard who was elected in 2020 to represent a district with some important changes in its boundaries.
‘This missing piece of the pie’: Aviation program that trains rural pilots finds a home in Anchorage
A program that aims to train rural pilots to serve Alaska’s bush communities opened a new facility in Anchorage in October. The new hangar is now the central spot for students interested in pursuing a career in aviation. CKT Aviation owner and Certified Flight Instructor Jamie Klaes told a...
Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day
As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. How first-time legislative candidates have approached their campaigns. Also, an Anchorage...
Scenes from Election Day morning in Anchorage
It’s Election Day in Alaska. At rush-hour in Anchorage Tuesday morning, candidates and their supporters gathered at busy street corners for last-minute sign waving, hoping to reach voters before polls close at 8 p.m. Here are scenes from across town:
Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki does not live in his mother’s basement. She doesn’t even have one. And yet, in the final days of his closely fought re-election race against Republican Jim Matherly, Kawasaki is defending himself and answering questions from constituents who have read satirical ads sent through the mail by a group called Alaska Policy Partners Inc., which lists Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor among its founding directors.
