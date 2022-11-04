ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSAA names four area coaches as coach of the year.

Four area coaches have been named coaches of the year for their respective sports by the Nebraska School Activities Association. They are:. Joe Hesse of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family for boys basketball. Josh Johnson of Wayne for girls bowling. Mike Spiers of Howells-Dodge for football. Aaron Sterup of North Bend Central...
No. 22 Nebraska women cruise past Omaha in opener 100-36

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 22 Nebraska opened the season with a 100-36 win over Omaha. Humphrey St. Francis sophomore Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Nebraska.
Slow-starting Gophers rally in 2nd half, beat Huskers 20-13

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two second-half touchdowns and backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis helped bring Minnesota back from a 10-point halftime deficit to lead the Gophers to a 20-13 victory over Nebraska. The Gophers beat the Cornhuskers for a fourth straight year and...
Nebraska beats Maine 79-66 behind newcomers Griesel, Gary

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 22 points and nine rebounds, Juwan Gary added 14 points and 11 boards, and Nebraska beat Maine 79-66 in a season opener. Griesel (North Dakota State) and Gary (Alabama) are both newcomers and they offer NCAA Tournament experience. Gary scored the first...
