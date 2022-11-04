ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local couple takes wedding day photos at Astros Victory Parade!

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros might have #LeveledUp, but one couple #LeveledUp their relationship by tying the knot yesterday! If you were at the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade yesterday, there was a lot of fun and excitement going on, but for native Houstonians Kendall and Kyler Sommer, THEY GOT MARRIED AND TOOK THEIR WEDDING PHOTOS ON A ROOFTOP AT THE PARADE!
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse captured across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Houston-area photographers captured the eclipse in its various stages in a number of snaps submitted to Click2Pins.com. Take a look at some of them below. If you’d like to send in your photos to us, share them with us at Click2Pins.com in the Weather category.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day

Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
GALVESTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Just how cold will it get this weekend? And our annual fundraiser begins today!

Good morning. In today’s post we’re going to discuss the four warmish days Houston will experience before a significant cooldown on Friday that will bring us much colder, fall-like weather for awhile. For those who have been pining away for a sustained stretch of sweater-and-hot-chocolate weather, your time is at hand.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Today was a great day to be a Houstonian’: Mayor Turner thanks Houston for successful Astros World Series Championship parade

HOUSTON – More than one million people lined the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the 2022 World Series Champions during a 1.7-mile parade that included marching bands, players, and confetti-lined streets. According to the Mayor’s Office of Special Events (MOSE), Monday’s crowd exceeded the 2017 World Series Parade,...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
BRYAN, TX

