Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
Illinois Football: Best-case scenario for the Illini to finish out 2022
Illinois football fans are now two days removed from dropping a game to Michigan State, and the hurt hasn’t worn off yet. I continue to think about the opportunity this Illini team had if we could have just kept winning. I have been processing these feelings of disappointment, and there might be a silver lining to these terrible emotions.
thechampaignroom.com
‘A lot of work to do’: New faces, same expectations for Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Basketball season is officially back. A week removed from the first game action in exhibition format against Quincy, No. 23 Illinois is starting its regular season on Monday against Eastern Illinois. The Illini, led by head coach Brad Underwood, are coming off a second-round exit in...
saturdaytradition.com
CBB analyst includes 2 B1G programs on list of top 10 fanbases across college basketball
College basketball season starts Monday and some programs around the B1G are preparing for a run at the National Title in early April. Ahead of the first week of college basketball, Andy Katz released his rankings for the 10 best and most passionate fanbases in America, including 2 B1G programs on the list – Indiana and Illinois.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Purdue
CHAMPAIGN — Almost all of the season goals for the Illini are still on the table following a home loss to Michigan State on Saturday. No. 16/21 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) still controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West and needs a win on Saturday against Purdue (11 a.m., ESPN2) and a win at either Michigan or Northwestern to close the season.
CBS Sports
Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The #23 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at State Farm Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Fighting Illini were 23-10 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Houston Cougars 68-53. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 5-26 season, EIU is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
Herald & Review
Carrollton tacks win on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58-12
Carrollton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58-12 in Illinois high school football on November 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
wglt.org
3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities
Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
Herald & Review
Scherer reelected to 96th House seat
DECATUR — Following an election season dominated by debate over Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, incumbent State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, has won reelection over her opponent in the race for the 96th Illinois House District. With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, unofficial results showed Scherer defeating political newcomer...
Herald & Review
Legacy of Learning Banquet honors Decatur grads, teacher
DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Legacy of Learning banquet was held Saturday and honored two Decatur School District alums and one of its teachers. This year’s honorees were Kara Demirjian-Huss and Dion Brown, and Outstanding Educator Ashlee Smith, a special education teacher at...
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Source Found; Georgetown-Ridge Farm H.S. Threat Case Will be Turned Over to V.C. State’s Attorney
THE FOLLOWING IS A GEORGETOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 11/06/2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, Georgetown Police Department received information of a threat against Georgetown Ridge Farm High School students. Due to the nature of the threat and to allow the threat to be properly investigated, school officials made a decision to cancel classes at all Georgetown Ridge Farm CUSD4 schools.
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
Herald & Review
Jackson to continue as Macon County treasurer
DECATUR — John Jackson will continue serving as Macon County treasurer, a position he was appointed to by the Macon County Board last year. According to unofficial results from Tuesday's election, Jackson, a Republican, received 27,692 votes. Jackson's was a landslide win over write-in candidate Melverta Wilkins, who had attempted to challenge the incumbent even after withdrawing her initial candidacy.
