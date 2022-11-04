Read full article on original website
Appeals Court weighs death row inmate’s disability claims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black say he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled. Black is appealing a ruling by a Nashville judge that denied his motion to be declared intellectually disabled. The judge said both a state and federal court have previously determined he does not meet the criteria. But Black’s attorneys told the Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday that the criteria have changed, as has the law. At issue is whether those changes are significant enough to require a new hearing.
Spanish govt proposes rules for lobbyists, public officials
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Council of Ministers has proposed a law to increase the transparency of interactions between public officials and lobbyists. Officials involved in any stage of policymaking would have to report their meetings with representatives of companies or groups that hoped to influence governmental decisions. Lobbyists would need to enroll in a new electronic registry of interest groups to carry out any encounters with any members of the government. Political parties and labor unions would be exempt from this obligation. The bill proposed on Tuesday also would require high-ranking officials to wait at least two years after leaving government service to engage in lobbying activities related to matters they had worked on.
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog...
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats' hold on Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans pushed state by state early Wednesday to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk. With the narrowly held House and an evenly divided Senate, the party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including deniers of the 2020 election and extremists inspired by Donald Trump who handily won some seats. But the races stayed unusually tight. House Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, picking up some seats, and losing others. Battleground Senate races remained too early to call. The parties inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress. As the mood grew tense, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Republicans have knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria Tuesday in a district centered in Virginia Beach that was tweaked in redistricting to make it more favorable to the GOP. But Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a 7th District seat that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And another Democratic incumbent, Jennifer Wexton, fended off Republican Hung Cao in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital.
Challenged by Demings, Florida’s Rubio seeks 3rd Senate term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is seeking a third term and facing Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings as the GOP tries to take back control of the narrowly divided Senate. Rubio had relatively easy paths to his first two Senate victories. This year he faces Demings, a third-term congresswoman who prominently features her background as a police officer and Orlando’s first female police chief. If she wins, she would be Florida’s first Black senator. Rubio has run a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues such as spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border.
Veteran Murray and newcomer Smiley battle for US Senate seat
Republican Tiffany Smiley is seeking to oust U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democratic stalwart who has gone from the upstart “mom in tennis” shoes to one of her party’s most powerful officeholders in her nearly 30 years in the Senate. Smiley has repeatedly attacked Murray’s tenure and stature in the Senate during the campaign as the pair argued over abortion, crime and inflation during the run-up to Tuesday’s election. Murray won her first campaign for the Senate in 1992, a suburban parent motivated to run in part by the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Clarence Thomas. She and others felt the senators treated Anita Hill, who had accused Thomas of sexual harassment, unfairly. Murray has again made women’s rights a signature of her campaign.
Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska’s US House seat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Peltola beat Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to serve out Young’s term, which ends in January after his death.. She faces them again in Tuesday’s election, . Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, is seeking a political comeback 13 years after she resigned as Alaska’s governor. Libertarian Chris Bye is also competing in the race.
Fetterman sues to have mail-in ballots counted even if not signed with valid date
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign has gone to a federal court to try to have Pennsylvania voters’ mail-in ballots counted if they weren’t signed with a valid date. The question of whether mailed ballots with incorrect or missing dates can be counted is one of...
S. Carolina legislature’s final effort to tweak abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state’s abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators and House members will meet one last time Wednesday morning. They will try to sort out a compromise between the House, which wants a near total abortion ban, and the Senate, which wants to tweak the current law that amounts to a ban about six weeks after conception. The full Senate is set to meet an hour after the committee to consider anything that passes with the House set to go into session Thursday if anything gets through the Senate.
Michigan Supreme Court results: Incumbents returned to the bench
Incumbent Michigan Supreme Court justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra are projected to retain their seats on the state's high court. The outcome means Democratic-nominated justices retain a 4-3 majority on the seven-member court. Find all Michigan 2022 election results here The Associated Press called the race in favor of Bernstein, nominated by...
Colorado’s Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up
DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district could equalize or reverse Democrats’ current 4-3 edge in the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. Boebert is a far-right Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump. She is being challenged by Adam Frisch, a conservative Democrat and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado. Colorado’s GOP also hopes to pick up a seat in the new 8th Congressional District, a swing district created by redistricting from the state’s population growth. In Denver’s suburban 7th district, Republican Erik Aadland, an oil and gas industry veteran, faces liberal state Sen. Brittany Pettersen. The remaining incumbents in Colorado are heavily favored to win.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina’s 7th House district. With the backing of former President Donald Trump, Fry had ousted veteran GOP Congressman Tom Rice in the June primary. Rice had voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riots, drawing Trump’s scorn. Fry, a state representative, defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in Tuesday’s general election. In another House contest, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was seeking Tuesday to retain her Charleston-area seat on Tuesday. The freshman congresswoman Mace faced Democratic challenger Annie Andrews, a pediatrician. Also Tuesday, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of Congress and the state’s lone congressional Democrat, won his sixteenth term.
House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump’s vehicle on January 6
The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump’s presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of...
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in a St. Petersburg-based district. That was one pickup for the GOP. Republicans overall added to their domination of the U.S. House delegation from Florida, where the GOP-led government drew new district lines favoring their party. Previously 16-11 in favor of Republicans, the new Congress will see 20 Florida Republicans and eight Democrats.
Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August. Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights in Connecticut and a rubber stamp for GOP policies. The senator was able to successfully deflect Levy’s accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the nation’s high rate of inflation and other economic challenges facing voters. Blumenthal, who is seeking a third term, has cast Levy as a risk to abortion rights.
Murkowski seeks to fend off Trump-backed Tshibaka in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is seeking to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka in Tuesday’s election. Murkowski is seeking reelection to the seat she’s held for nearly 20 years. Murkowski touted her seniority and willingness to work across party lines at a time of political polarization. She is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held Alaska’s House seat for 49 years. But Tshibaka argued that it was time for a change. The ranked choice election also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the primary and endorsed Tshibaka.
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories. Heading into Election Day, both parties were looking to diversify their ranks of elected officials, both in Congress and beyond, and they appear on track to do so.
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
