Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Waking up with Sleepy Head Coffee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sleepyhead opened in October 2018 as a coffee cart serving at a handful of events before opening its brick & mortar in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga on March 4, 2019. Brandon and Christian; business partners and co-owners of Sleepyhead, opened the cafe to serve the community and provide a welcoming and SAFE space for anyone to read a book, drink a good cup of coffee, enjoy breakfast or a snack, meet with friends, grab a plant, create, get inspired, or simply just relax.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas

Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

UTC removes antisemitic fliers posted on campus over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The chancellor of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) informed students Monday that antisemitic fliers put up over the weekend have been removed from campus. Chancellor Steven R. Angle said in his message that they contained 'blatant falsehoods.'. Angle says the university's security team is now...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
franchising.com

Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership

Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

O'Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures

Bethany O’Bannon-Bowman, Dr. Randy O’Bannon, and Terry O’Bannon, children of the late Dr. Robert O’Bannon, were recently hosted for guest lectures at Lee University and gave a significant financial gift to the Dr. Robert O’Bannon Scholarship Fund in memory of their father’s legacy. “October...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Salma's Diamonds opens new store at Hamilton's Place Mall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about Salma's Diamonds has a new store opening within Hamilton's Place Mall. Custom jewelry, financing, and holiday specials are all things that you can expect from Salma's Diamonds this holiday season. Stay connected with Salma's Diamonds. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship

Jessica Huff, a junior nursing major at Lee University, was recently awarded the Nurse Corps Scholarship. “The effort Jessica puts into her coursework and career choice demonstrates her motivation and intent to be a nurse,” said Amy Blake, associate lecturer in nursing at Lee. “Her heart for the underserved is evident by her life choices and where she spends her time, by serving the less educated and the under-resourced. She has chosen a career to prepare herself to serve the underserved, whether it be across the street or across the seas.”
CLEVELAND, TN

