In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
WTVC
Waking up with Sleepy Head Coffee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sleepyhead opened in October 2018 as a coffee cart serving at a handful of events before opening its brick & mortar in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga on March 4, 2019. Brandon and Christian; business partners and co-owners of Sleepyhead, opened the cafe to serve the community and provide a welcoming and SAFE space for anyone to read a book, drink a good cup of coffee, enjoy breakfast or a snack, meet with friends, grab a plant, create, get inspired, or simply just relax.
utc.edu
Star crossed lovers return to UTC Theatre Co. for ‘Romeo and Juliet’ November 15-19
In May, Noah Fernandez plans to graduate from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor’s degree in theatre. The timeline gives a personal touch to his role as Romeo in the Department of Theatre’s upcoming production of the Shakespeare play. “It’s fun to bring my own...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open And Ready To Welcome Visitors And Residents
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is pleased to announce the opening of the new Chattanooga Information Center, located on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. The Information Center, open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., serves as a welcoming hub in the heart of downtown’s Riverfront District and provides local and regional information to visitors and residents.
utc.edu
Hale the conquering hero: From ‘fish out of water’ first gen student to provost
About a year ago, Dr. Jerold Hale had a question for his mom. “I said, ‘Did you and Dad ever think that I was going to graduate from college?’ And she didn’t miss a beat. She looked at me and said, ‘We didn’t even think you were gonna go.’”
chattanoogapulse.com
The Chattanooga Beard (And Mustache) Contest Returns To The Chattanooga Market
This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at Chattanooga Market. It’s been two years since the Chattanooga Beard Contest was held, due to COVID. Market organizers are happy to be bringing it back this Sunday. The contest was developed to engage and entertain the community in support of...
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
WTVC
UTC removes antisemitic fliers posted on campus over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The chancellor of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) informed students Monday that antisemitic fliers put up over the weekend have been removed from campus. Chancellor Steven R. Angle said in his message that they contained 'blatant falsehoods.'. Angle says the university's security team is now...
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
franchising.com
Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership
Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
leeuniversity.edu
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures
Bethany O’Bannon-Bowman, Dr. Randy O’Bannon, and Terry O’Bannon, children of the late Dr. Robert O’Bannon, were recently hosted for guest lectures at Lee University and gave a significant financial gift to the Dr. Robert O’Bannon Scholarship Fund in memory of their father’s legacy. “October...
WTVC
Salma's Diamonds opens new store at Hamilton's Place Mall
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about Salma's Diamonds has a new store opening within Hamilton's Place Mall. Custom jewelry, financing, and holiday specials are all things that you can expect from Salma's Diamonds this holiday season. Stay connected with Salma's Diamonds. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That...
WTVC
New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
chattanoogacw.com
70-year-old Harrison man continues 40-year mission to keep his neighborhood clean
HARRISON, Tenn. — It takes more than a tough tumble to stop this John Smith. 70-year-old John Smith has been helping keep his neighborhood clean for 40 years. A few years back, he nearly died after falling while trying to trim his neighbor's tree, but that didn't slow him down.
fox5atlanta.com
Tydravevius Dozier funeral: Community remembers Chattooga High football player killed crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - The north Georgia community gathered to pay their final respects to a high school football player killed in a deadly crash. Dozens came to the Summerville Baptist Church for a celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius Dozier. Dozier along with 15-year-old Xavier Gray and 16-year-old...
leeuniversity.edu
Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship
Jessica Huff, a junior nursing major at Lee University, was recently awarded the Nurse Corps Scholarship. “The effort Jessica puts into her coursework and career choice demonstrates her motivation and intent to be a nurse,” said Amy Blake, associate lecturer in nursing at Lee. “Her heart for the underserved is evident by her life choices and where she spends her time, by serving the less educated and the under-resourced. She has chosen a career to prepare herself to serve the underserved, whether it be across the street or across the seas.”
