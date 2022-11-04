Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
NME
Gorillaz share ‘Baby Queen’, inspired by a stagediving Thai princess
Gorillaz have shared another preview of their new album – listen to the woozy ‘Baby Queen’ below. The cartoon band will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.
NME
Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’
Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records. Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.
NME
Sigrid shares new song ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ from ‘How To Let Go’ extended edition
Sigrid has shared an extended edition of her recent album ‘How To Let Go’ – listen to brand new track ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’ below. The Norwegian singer’s second studio album came out in May, and she’s just begun a rescheduled UK and Ireland headline tour behind the record, which will take her to London’s Wembley Arena among other dates.
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ meets ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ in Girl Talk remix
Girl Talk has remixed Taylor Swift’s latest single ‘Anti-Hero’ with Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ – check it out below. The song arrived as part of Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album which was released on Friday October 21 and was soon followed by a deluxe edition featuring seven more tracks.
NME
The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed
The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
hypebeast.com
Joji Releases Music Video for Melancholic Track "Die For You"
88rising artist Joji has released the music video for the third track of his studio album Smithereens titled “Die For You,” a sober, morning-after remembrance of a former love. Known for his melancholic ballads such as “Glimpse of Us” and “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Die For You” delivers more deep-rooted emotions with Joji speaking truthfully about moving on.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Animal Collective Share New Song From A24 Film Soundtrack: Listen
Animal Collective penned the original score for A24’s upcoming drama The Inspection. The film is based on the true story of writer and director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection follows Ellis French, a young Black gay man who has been ostracized from his family as he enlists in the Marines. Today, Animal Collective have shared a new song from their soundtrack titled “Crucible.” Listen to it below.
Tuk Smith's debut solo album: an exhilarating love letter to the intoxicating power of music
Former Biters frontman Tuk Smith returns with sparkling sort-of-solo album Ballad Of A Misspent Youth
NME
YG Entertainment addresses concerns regarding BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s health
YG Entertainment has issued a statement addressing concerns about the health of BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Earlier this week, fans expressed concern about Jisoo’s health after noticing what seemed to be a lump on the side of her neck in photos of her recent performances. They also urged the idol to have the lump checked by medical professionals.
NME
Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo
Lorde brought Phoebe Bridgers out as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo, enlisting her for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The unannounced appearance from Bridgers came four songs into the set, with the American singer-songwriter taking a seat alongside Lorde at the top of the set’s staging. Bridgers provided backing vocals and harmonies, as she did on the studio version of the song. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song on-stage together.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Other Worlds by The Pretty Reckless: worth a quick visit, but no need to hang about
Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. As strong as the material was on The Pretty Reckless’s fourth album Death By Rock And Roll, it’s a little hard to justify it being remixed and padded out on a repackaged semi-new album, as it is here with covers, acoustic versions and remixes.
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary to Feature Never-Before-Seen Footage
“This is a big album for me,” Neil Young said of 1972’s Harvest in a statement. “50 years ago, I was 24, maybe 23, and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now, when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there.”
SFGate
Mimi Parker, Vocalist and Drummer of Low, Dies at 55
The band’s management confirmed Parker’s death to Variety. Low shared the news of Parker’s death on its official Twitter account early Sunday morning writing: “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”
Luke Combs Shares Powerful Unreleased Song About Overcoming Alcoholism, “Joe”
Last year, Luke Combs brought the goosebumps to the Grand Ole Opry. Sure, he played some fan favorites like “Beautiful Crazy” and the rest, but he kicked off this particular visit to country music’s hallowed ground with a brand new one titled, “Joe.”. Co-written alongside Erik...
