NME

Gorillaz share ‘Baby Queen’, inspired by a stagediving Thai princess

Gorillaz have shared another preview of their new album – listen to the woozy ‘Baby Queen’ below. The cartoon band will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.
NME

Listen to Creeper’s energised new single ‘Ghost Brigade’

Creeper have returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records. Produced by Tom Dalgety (whose resumé also boasts work with the likes of Ghost, Royal Blood, The Damned and Pixies), it sees the band channel ‘The Black Parade’-era My Chemical Romance with boisterous and crunchy guitars, soaring vocal melodies and a theatrical, xylophone-accented bridge that leads into an energetic salvo.
Q 105.7

Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
NME

The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed

The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
hypebeast.com

Joji Releases Music Video for Melancholic Track "Die For You"

88rising artist Joji has released the music video for the third track of his studio album Smithereens titled “Die For You,” a sober, morning-after remembrance of a former love. Known for his melancholic ballads such as “Glimpse of Us” and “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Die For You” delivers more deep-rooted emotions with Joji speaking truthfully about moving on.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Stereogum

Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Pitchfork

Animal Collective Share New Song From A24 Film Soundtrack: Listen

Animal Collective penned the original score for A24’s upcoming drama The Inspection. The film is based on the true story of writer and director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection follows Ellis French, a young Black gay man who has been ostracized from his family as he enlists in the Marines. Today, Animal Collective have shared a new song from their soundtrack titled “Crucible.” Listen to it below.
NME

YG Entertainment addresses concerns regarding BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s health

YG Entertainment has issued a statement addressing concerns about the health of BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Earlier this week, fans expressed concern about Jisoo’s health after noticing what seemed to be a lump on the side of her neck in photos of her recent performances. They also urged the idol to have the lump checked by medical professionals.
NME

Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo

Lorde brought Phoebe Bridgers out as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo, enlisting her for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. The unannounced appearance from Bridgers came four songs into the set, with the American singer-songwriter taking a seat alongside Lorde at the top of the set’s staging. Bridgers provided backing vocals and harmonies, as she did on the studio version of the song. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song on-stage together.
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Louder

Other Worlds by The Pretty Reckless: worth a quick visit, but no need to hang about

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. As strong as the material was on The Pretty Reckless’s fourth album Death By Rock And Roll, it’s a little hard to justify it being remixed and padded out on a repackaged semi-new album, as it is here with covers, acoustic versions and remixes.
SFGate

Mimi Parker, Vocalist and Drummer of Low, Dies at 55

The band’s management confirmed Parker’s death to Variety. Low shared the news of Parker’s death on its official Twitter account early Sunday morning writing: “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

