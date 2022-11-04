ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 9

SEPR
4d ago

VOTE RED. The Dems have ruined whatever they try to manage. They don’t deserve more time to destroy America.

Reply
15
Related
Herald & Review

Pritzker defeats Bailey, secures second term as Illinois governor

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated Republican challenger Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, to secure a second term in office Tuesday evening, ensuring that Democrats' near total control over state government will remain. The Associated Press called the race for Pritzker at 7 p.m., when polls closed. Pritzker declared victory...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Here are the results for Illinois's 17th District race

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

The battle for Illinois governor and U.S. Congressional seats

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The gubernatorial battle in Illinois might be closer than you think.That's according to one CBS 2 political analyst, as candidates for Illinois governor and several congressional seats make their final campaign stops before Election Day.Kimberley Egonmwan, an attorney and talk show host for WVON and former GOP Chairman Pat Brady break down what we can expect on Tuesday. 
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

President Biden Campaigning For Candidates In Joliet On Saturday

President Joe Biden talks with Audree Hall after he was introduced to speak on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jones Elementary School in Joliet, Ill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois...
JOLIET, IL
The Associated Press

Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitutio n to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. They also say it would prevent the Legislature, should it undergo a shift to the right, from passing a so-called right-to-work law that would allow workers covered by union contracts to not pay dues. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying they think it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
CHICAGO, IL
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday is Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana will be decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things are shaping up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law

If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

What students are saying about voting and the midterm election

A day out from Election Day, Columbia College Chicago students share their thoughts on why they are or are not voting. The Chronicle asked 20 students from different majors and years where they stand on various voting-related issues. — Robert Shunmugam | he/him/his, sophomore, Marketing. Why did you register to vote...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy