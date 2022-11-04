ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13News Now

Salvation Army kicks off 2022 holiday season in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is kicking off this year's holiday season with a special event in Virginia Beach Friday. The organization will take the stage at Lynnhaven Mall to start accepting donations for the Angel Tree Program, which will offer new toys and clothes for children in need.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas

JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
visitfarmville.com

An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway

From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
FARMVILLE, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
