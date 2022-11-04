Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Salvation Army kicks off 2022 holiday season in Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is kicking off this year's holiday season with a special event in Virginia Beach Friday. The organization will take the stage at Lynnhaven Mall to start accepting donations for the Angel Tree Program, which will offer new toys and clothes for children in need.
WAVY News 10
H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
13newsnow.com
151 animals from Norfolk Animal Care Center found forever homes in October
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced that 151 animals were adopted during the month of October. In a Facebook post, the center said that 36 dogs and 54 cats were among the animals adopted. Other statistics included in the post gave insight into the importance of...
'Garden of Lights' returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden for holidays
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The video above on file is from a past year.This year's event is walk-through only. A mobility shuttle will be available Monday through Thursday for those in need. Gather your friends, family members or even that special someone - the Dominion Energy sponsored 'Garden...
Thursday at 6: 'HBCyoU Dolls' are creating a path of possibilities in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of dolls is catching people’s attention at nearby stores and they’re meant to represent people right here in Hampton Roads. They’re called “HBC-YOU DOLLS” to depict Historically Black Colleges and Universities and everyone who attended. The dolls come...
peninsulachronicle.com
Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas
JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
Scores of people line up for Something In The Water ticket sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tickets for the much anticipated Something In The Water festival went on sale today. Scores of people lined up at the Veterans United Home Loans amphitheater in Virginia Beach to be the first to snag tickets to the big event. “I got here at 5:30...
visitfarmville.com
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
Early voters turn out in "staggering" numbers in Hampton Roads cities
In-person early voting numbers across Hampton Roads are higher than usual for a midterm election, with Virginia Beach seeing over 36,000 people vote ahead of Election Day.
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
Chesapeake church showcases HBCUs on "HBCU Sunday"
The Mount at Chesapeake hosted "HBCU Sunday" to honor and showcase HBCUs in the Hampton Roads area. There were performances by several groups.
cohaitungchi.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
13newsnow.com
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1