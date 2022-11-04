Read full article on original website
WALB 10
APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man. Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85. He was last seen in October 2022. Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information on...
WALB 10
1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
wfxl.com
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
Americus Times-Recorder
A conversation with Animal Control Officer, George Carter
George Carter has a definite role to play in our community. Just like our neighbors and our law enforcement officers keep an eye out for us, George does as well. But George’s vision is sharply tuned to our furry friends. He is passionate about the care our animal friends receive and he is also intentional about making sure our neighborhoods are safe for pets, strays and people alike. There are a few things George would like you to know about his work and our role in maintaining a healthy community.
WALB 10
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/8/22
3 people are dead after a shooting at as home in Bonaire. They were found after Warner Robins Police did a welfare check at the home on Monday.
WALB 10
Bryan Walk
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
wfxl.com
GBI investigating death of Lee County inmate
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate at the Lee County Jail on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 a.m. GBI agents say that the inmate, Devorriss Haynes, was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany where he...
WALB 10
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
WALB 10
APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
'There will be no deficiencies': Warner Robins police officers to no longer patrol Houston County Schools
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the future, Warner Robins police officers won't patrol the halls of county schools. That's because of a recent change from the Houston County School District. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the district recently decided to work with only one agency for the school...
WALB 10
Jay Randall Walk
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
Albany Herald
Playoff Preview: Worth County Rams to face Northeast Macon in Macon
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon. The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night’s 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth...
SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries
ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
WALB 10
Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home. It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn’t.
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
WALB 10
How an award-winning Americus distillery makes its spirits
How an award-winning Americus distillery makes its spirits

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library. How Election Day is shaping up across the Peach State. From the WALB News 10 Digital Studio, election coverage from across the Peach State. Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race.
