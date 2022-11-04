George Carter has a definite role to play in our community. Just like our neighbors and our law enforcement officers keep an eye out for us, George does as well. But George’s vision is sharply tuned to our furry friends. He is passionate about the care our animal friends receive and he is also intentional about making sure our neighborhoods are safe for pets, strays and people alike. There are a few things George would like you to know about his work and our role in maintaining a healthy community.

13 HOURS AGO