Lee County, GA

WALB 10

APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man. Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85. He was last seen in October 2022. Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information on...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man

Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
BONAIRE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

A conversation with Animal Control Officer, George Carter

George Carter has a definite role to play in our community. Just like our neighbors and our law enforcement officers keep an eye out for us, George does as well. But George’s vision is sharply tuned to our furry friends. He is passionate about the care our animal friends receive and he is also intentional about making sure our neighborhoods are safe for pets, strays and people alike. There are a few things George would like you to know about his work and our role in maintaining a healthy community.
WALB 10

1 arrested after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bryan Walk

Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GBI investigating death of Lee County inmate

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate at the Lee County Jail on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 a.m. GBI agents say that the inmate, Devorriss Haynes, was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany where he...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges. Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Jay Randall Walk

ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries

ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

Lee Co. dog's puppies all adopted while she still waits for 'furever' home. It's been three months since the black lab known as "Mama dog" was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn't.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

How an award-winning Americus distillery makes its spirits

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library.
AMERICUS, GA

