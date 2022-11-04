Read full article on original website
Related
Stacey Abrams concedes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in rematch
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday in their rematch of their 2018 race. Abrams called Kemp to concede and went on stage minutes later to congratulate the governor. The Associated Press had not yet called the race Tuesday night. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party. Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would have been the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she had won.
Live Results: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, faces off against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Tuesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial...
GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America’s supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability. Despite record spending in the race that topped more than $200 million combined, O’Rourke was in danger of losing by double-digits just four years after his narrow U.S. Senate loss that was the closest by a Texas Democrat in decades. “Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message,” Abbott said during a victory speech in the southern border city of McAllen. In rapidly changing Texas — a booming juggernaut of 29 million people that is becoming younger, less white and a magnet for major companies — Abbott remained a bulwark for the GOP in the face of a high-profile and hard-charging challenger. Abbott capitalized on anxieties about crime and inflation against a charismatic rival who took up the fight for voters soured by mass shootings, an abortion ban and the deadly failure of the state’s power grid in 2021.
Democratic US Rep. Sean Casten retains Illinois seat
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sean Casten defeated Republican Keith Pekau in the U.S. House race for Illinois’ 6th district, retaining the seat for a third term and helping Democrats striving to maintain control of Congress. The district is just west of Chicago. The scientist and businessman-turned politician...
Election Results: Josh Shapiro projected to defeat Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor race
Democrat Josh Shapiro is projected to defeat Republican Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor race, according to ABC News.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace is seeking to hang on to her Charleston-area U.S. House seat in Tuesday’s election after control of that South Carolina district has seesawed in recent years between Democrats and the GOP. The freshman congresswoman faces challenger Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who supports access to abortions in the red state and greater restrictions on guns in a bid to stop waves of U.S. shooting violence. Meanwhile, the national inflation rate has made for unfriendly headwinds for the incumbent president’s party. South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District has been on a pendulum ride since 2018. Democrat Joe Cunningham, who is now running for governor, won the 1st District seat that year before losing to Mace in the following election. Mace won a Republican primary earlier this year that had become a test of former President Donald Trump’s influence after he had endorsed her primary opponent.
Incumbents leading in metro Atlanta school board races
Republicans appeared poised to maintain control of the Cobb County Board of Education.
Comments / 0