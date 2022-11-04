ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Lucy's replaces Zia Café on Valley Drive

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xq5I3_0izDozXy00

LAS CRUCES – After three years and a pandemic, Zia Café is officially closed. However, customers have welcomed the new Lucy’s Café in its place.

The restaurant at 1155 S. Valley Drive has been occupied by multiple businesses, including the Old Town restaurant which operated for about 25 years. In 2019, Alonzo Burciaga took up the baton and opened Zia Café.

Lucy Garcia, owner of Lucy’s Café, said she started working at the restaurant many years ago. When the space became available again, she said the owner of the building asked if she would take it over — and Lucy’s Café was born.

The new restaurant opened in the latter half of September serving Mexican and American food. You can find both burgers and enchiladas and enjoy either of them at the old lunch counter. Garcia said the menu changed slightly since she took it over. The burgers have been the most popular menu item — anything with bacon seems to be Garcia’s favorite.

“Just like everybody, we have good days, bad days, but I’m having more good than bad,” Garcia said of business.

On any given day, Garcia can be found serving customers, cooking in the back or even washing dishes. A sign on the restaurant’s door announces that they are hiring for all positions.

Lucy’s Café is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Burciaga could not be reached for comment.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 5

RobandSunshine DuBois
3d ago

We've known Lucy for years and she's such a hard worker. We ate there yesterday and yes the burgers are delicious! We wish her nothing but the best!!!

Reply
2
 

