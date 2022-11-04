ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

HBCU College fair providing college and scholarship opportunities to Mid-South students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of high school students are attending the 12th annual HBCU College Fair happening at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Grizzlies Center this week. The HBCU Awareness Foundation said they have helped enroll over 5,000 students into many different schools across the country. Many of the kids who attend the college fair are getting accepted into college on the spot.
MPD investigates double shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting in southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 3200 block of Waterside Drive near Quince and Riverdale just after 6:30 a.m. They said two men were found injured. The men were taken to Regional One Hospital –...
