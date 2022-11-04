Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Parents form group to research qualities of ideal candidates for next MSCS superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday night was the first meeting of the Blue Ribbon parent task force that will be coming up with a leadership profile for what they would like to see in the next Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent. Hosted by Memphis LIFT, the group claims to be the...
MSCS needs your help! | MSCS inviting community members to help lay groundwork for national superintendent search
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Education Fund (MEF) is asking that community volunteers join in and provide insight as Memphis Shelby County School’s prepares for to complete a national search for a school district superintendent. MEF is a local non-profit that assists in community engagement and education enhancement.
Shelter in place lifted at Senatobia schools after phone threats
SENATOBIA, Miss — Senatobia, Mississippi, schools sheltered in place Monday morning after Senatobia High School received a series of threatening phone calls. According to the Senatobia Municipal School District, calls began around 8:02 a.m. and lasted until around 9:17 a.m. Monday. Per the district's protocol, all schools began immediately...
Everything you need to know about Tennessee's Midterm Elections | And why your vote matters
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Election Day in Tennessee is Tuesday, and this year's midterm ballot might be one of the most impactful in a long time. This election is your chance to speak up, for your community, your family and yourself. This is your chance to be heard. Election...
COGIC unveils statue of church founder as 114th Holy Convocation begins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Church of God in Christ began its Holy Convocation Tuesday in Memphis for its 114th year, church leaders unveiled a new statue of founder Bishop Charles Harrison Mason. The bronze statue is located in front of historic Mason Temple at 930 Mason Street. Presiding...
How Methodist Hospice is helping children leave their mark on the lives they leave behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Losing a child is never easy. But Methodist Hospice Residence is trying to help parents by making a memory that can last a lifetime. “Most people don’t think about hospice and kids but we’re here to make it less scary,” said Kayla White, Certified Child-life Specialist with Methodist Alliance.
Is the Shelby County Clerk's Office location on Riverdale ready to go?
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s new office on Riverdale Road was supposed to open on Monday. County Mayor Lee Harris’s office says it’s ready to go, but county clerk Wanda Halbert says it won’t open until December. “Since we have been retro-fitted...
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
HBCU College fair providing college and scholarship opportunities to Mid-South students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of high school students are attending the 12th annual HBCU College Fair happening at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Grizzlies Center this week. The HBCU Awareness Foundation said they have helped enroll over 5,000 students into many different schools across the country. Many of the kids who attend the college fair are getting accepted into college on the spot.
Memphis City Council approves appointment of Doug McGowen to take over as MLGW president
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's soon to be new leadership atop Memphis, Light, Gas & Water. Tuesday, the Memphis City Council voted to approve Doug McGowen to take over the nation's largest three-service utility that serves more than 400,000 customers. McGowen promised swift action in his first year on the...
Opening of clerk's office location on Riverdale Road delayed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert was expected to open a new office on Riverdale Road in East Memphis Monday, but when ABC24 got there, the doors were locked. This comes after Shelby County Government said on its official Twitter account that as far as it's concerned,...
Accent Jewelers donates $25,000 to MIFA's Meals on Wheels ahead of the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars going to help feed people in need, thanks to Memphis-based Accent Jewelers. The company presented the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) Meals on Wheels program with $25,000 Monday. Meals on Wheels provides meals to people 60 and older. They help thousands in the Greater...
MPD investigates double shooting in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting in southeast Memphis Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 3200 block of Waterside Drive near Quince and Riverdale just after 6:30 a.m. They said two men were found injured. The men were taken to Regional One Hospital –...
Justice reform advocates urge Gov. Bill Lee launch special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder case
NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two national criminal justice reform organizations are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to launch an independent investigation into "various justice system failures" which led to the murder of Eliza Fletcher. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL)...
Applications open for Contemporary Arts Memphis' second Summer Fellowship Program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Contemporary Arts Memphis, the region’s first organization focused on identifying and nurturing the next generation of visual artists, has opened its application process for its 2023 Summer Fellowship Program. This program is for student artists in the Memphis area who are currently in the 10th...
MPD investigating after 5-month-old girl found dead at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a 5-month-old baby girl was found dead at a Memphis hotel. MPD officers responded to a call about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Travelodge in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road, not far from I-55. They found a 5-month-old girl dead at the scene.
Arkansas State Police investigate after West Memphis man shot and killed on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a West Memphis man was killed after he was shot along I-40. Troopers said Yasmon Lewis, 21, was believed to have been driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis about 10:30 p.m. Monday when he was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 near Mound City Road.
Ford giving $1 million n grant funding to non-profit organizations in West Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford announced that it will provide $1 million in capital grant funding to support non-profit organizations in West Tennessee, in hopes to help each program better serve its community. According to Ford, the investment funding will focus on providing aid to non-profit organizations that operate in...
No Trash November's first cleanup is here| Here's how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee kicks of its No Trash November month-long initiative for a second year, this time teaming up with The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC for its first cleanup event on Saturday, Nov. 5. For a full month, No...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0