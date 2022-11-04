Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local kids get forever home on Adoption Day in Mahoning County
His parents said they knew he belonged with them forever.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ to debut at Valley theater
A debut performance of "It's a Wonderful Life" will happen next month on the former Main Street theater stage in Columbiana.
WYTV.com
Austintown man dead in Warren murder
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning accused of murder. Theodore Nolan, 29, was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m. Monday on a murder charge. According to court records, the murder victim was Lee Lambert, 36, of Austintown. According...
Report: Canfield woman overdoses with 1-year-old in her care
They found her standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help.
WFMJ.com
Boardman event raises funds for teens too old for foster care
In Ohio about 1,000 teens in foster care age out of the system each year without ever finding a forever home. Too often they don't have the tools they need to become successful adults. But a local non-profit is working to build a place where these teens can go to...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel
Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
WFMJ.com
DECISION 2022: Monica Robb-Blasdel wins Ohio 79th District Congressional Race
The race for the seat in Ohio's 79th Congressional District has come to a close with Monical Robb-Blasdel winning by 73%. Robb-Blasdel is a lifelong resident of Columbiana County and is an alumna of Crestview High School. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration in 2005 at the University of Akron.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 9th
Vindicator file photo / November 3, 1972 | Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter checks the blood pressure of Sue Casey, student nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, whose pulse is being taken by Jeannette DeCapua, a St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing student. Listening to Mayor Hunter’s heartbeat is Cathy Smotrila of Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing. The young women were candidates 50 years ago for “Outstanding Student Nurse of Eastern Ohio.”
3 Valley parks to see state grant funding
Three outdoor recreation projects in the Mahoning Valley are growing with funding from the state.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Area Jewish Federation to shine light on antisemitism Wednesday
The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will join other local and national organizations to shine a light on antisemitism Wednesday. November 9th is the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as "the Night of Broken Glass." "The Night of Broken Glass" was a wave of violent pogroms against Jews throughout Germany and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital
A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday.
WFMJ.com
$93K in state funding to be used to improve parks in Mahoning Valley
Three communities in the Mahoning Valley will receive NatureWorks grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The grants will be used for outdoor recreation projects at three community parks. Canfield will receive nearly $30,000 to install a bike playground and skills course for all ages at Fair Park.
Man charged, accused of taking van with children inside in Youngstown
A man is facing three counts of kidnapping after reports said he took a running van early Saturday morning that had three children inside.
JobsNOW: Busy local trailer maker hiring
Hitch-Hiker makes the premier trailers for selling food in the industry.
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
WFMJ.com
Cortland woman found safe
An elderly woman reported missing from her Trumbull County home early Tuesday has been found and is safe. Dispatchers say a woman told them that she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered that her mother was gone. It is believed that 71-year-old Susan Turner left her home...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown's Holiday Light Up Night, parade, tree lighting set for December 2
The event officially kicking off the holiday season in Youngstown is growing this year. Organizers have released a map of the route for this year’s Holiday Light up Night & Parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Friday Dec 2, 2022. Not only will the parade march through...
New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild
Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December.
Comments / 0