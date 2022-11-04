ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WYTV.com

Austintown man dead in Warren murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning accused of murder. Theodore Nolan, 29, was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m. Monday on a murder charge. According to court records, the murder victim was Lee Lambert, 36, of Austintown. According...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman event raises funds for teens too old for foster care

In Ohio about 1,000 teens in foster care age out of the system each year without ever finding a forever home. Too often they don't have the tools they need to become successful adults. But a local non-profit is working to build a place where these teens can go to...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel

Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 9th

Vindicator file photo / November 3, 1972 | Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter checks the blood pressure of Sue Casey, student nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, whose pulse is being taken by Jeannette DeCapua, a St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing student. Listening to Mayor Hunter’s heartbeat is Cathy Smotrila of Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing. The young women were candidates 50 years ago for “Outstanding Student Nurse of Eastern Ohio.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Area Jewish Federation to shine light on antisemitism Wednesday

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will join other local and national organizations to shine a light on antisemitism Wednesday. November 9th is the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as "the Night of Broken Glass." "The Night of Broken Glass" was a wave of violent pogroms against Jews throughout Germany and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

$93K in state funding to be used to improve parks in Mahoning Valley

Three communities in the Mahoning Valley will receive NatureWorks grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The grants will be used for outdoor recreation projects at three community parks. Canfield will receive nearly $30,000 to install a bike playground and skills course for all ages at Fair Park.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Cortland woman found safe

An elderly woman reported missing from her Trumbull County home early Tuesday has been found and is safe. Dispatchers say a woman told them that she woke up at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered that her mother was gone. It is believed that 71-year-old Susan Turner left her home...
CORTLAND, OH

