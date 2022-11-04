ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch basketball on the Big Ten+ app

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
If you're having trouble finding an Indiana or Purdue basketball game on television early in the season, chances are it's available on B1G+, the conference's app.

Fans can get live and on-demand content for all 14 conference schools and every sponsored sport. They can also focus their subscription on a particular school or sport.

The app is free to download from app stores on mobile and connected devices, but the majority of the app's content requires the subscription to watch.

Full conference subscriptions are $119.95 per year and $14.95 a month.

One-year school passes are $79.95 and a monthly school pass is $9.95.

A basketball pass, for men's and women's games, is $54.99 per year. Different sports may have different prices.

What Indiana, Purdue basketball games are on the Big Ten Plus app?

Indiana's men's basketball opener against Morehead State available just on B1G+.

Purdue's men's basketball game Dec. 7 vs. Hofstra is available just on B1G+.

Several Purdue and Indiana women's basketball games are also on B1G+.

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

