Suffern, NY

News 12

Firefighters quell 3-acre brush fire in West Nyack

A cloud of smoke could be seen for miles Tuesday as authorities battled a three-acre brush fire in West Nyack. News 12 obtained Clarkstown Police Department drone video of the conditions overhead and was on the scene as multiple fire departments took turns sending firefighters in to knock it down.
WEST NYACK, NY
News 12

Ex-Fairfield public works director pleads guilty to environmental fraud charges

The former director of public works in Fairfield has pleaded guilty to several counts of environmental and fraud offenses. Joseph Michelangelo was charged in connection to the hazardous waste dumping probe. Michelangelo entered pleas to receiving solid waste at an un-permitted facility, illegally disposing asbestos, illegally disposing PCBs and conspiracy...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources

A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two-alarm fire in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Command called for mutual aid support as flames shot out of third-floor windows at 33 South Miller Street in the City of Newburgh Saturday night. The West Point and Stewart Air National Guard fire departments responded to assist along with an Orange County fire coordinator. The Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley

The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

