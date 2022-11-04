Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022
Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
Recycling Today
Despite current headwinds, Novelis CEO says aluminum will benefit from long-term demand
Aluminum recycling and rolling company Novelis Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, has reported its second-quarter 2023 financial results, revealing that net sales increased 17 percent to $4.8 billion compared with $4.1 billion in the prior-year period, primarily driven by a 2 percent increase in total flat-rolled product shipments to 984,000 tons, increased product pricing, favorable mix and higher average aluminum prices. Despite the shipment growth, net income attributable to its common shareholder decreased 23 percent to $183 million compared with the third quarter of 2022, while net income from continuing operations decreased by the same percentage to $184 million. Excluding special items in both years, second-quarter fiscal 2023 net income from continuing operations decreased 17 percent versus the prior year to $203 million largely because of lower adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA.
Recycling Today
Stericycle Inc. reports gains, losses in third quarter
Stericycle Inc. has released its results for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. The report showed an increase of 6.4 percent in revenue, with organic revenue growing 10.9 percent. “Our third-quarter results build upon the momentum we began to experience in the second quarter as revenue, margin, adjusted earnings...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Recycling Today
Ascend buys majority stake in recycler Circular Polymers
Ascend Performance Materials, Houston, has acquired California-based Circular Polymers, a recycler of postconsumer, high-performance polymers, including polyamide 6 and 66, polypropylene and polyester (PET). According to a news release from Ascend, the deal provides Ascend with a consistent supply of high-quality postconsumer resins for its ReDefyne sustainable polyamides, launched at...
Recycling Today
Sims says slower market will affect earnings
Australia-based Sims Ltd., which operates scrap metal and electronics recycling facilities in that nation, North America and the United Kingdom, says in a November trading update to investors that “soft market conditions [have] persisted” throughout its recently completed financial quarter. The company’s fiscal year 2023 first quarter, which...
Recycling Today
Raw materials part of steel GHG formula
The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), Washington, has released recommended steel industry greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculation guidelines designed to provide “consistent and comprehensive data across the industry on GHG emissions from steel production.”. AISI says the guidelines offer “a focus on product-level disclosures and corporate-level reporting.” The...
Recycling Today
Novelis begins construction in South Korea
Novelis Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, has announced that it has broken ground on a new $50 million recycling center at its Ulsan Aluminum joint venture in Ulsan, South Korea. The facility is expected to come online in 2024. With an annual casting capacity of 100,000 tons of low-carbon sheet ingot,...
beefmagazine.com
Finding real value in the cattle market
This week I was listening to a podcast and the guy on there said that the cost of college tuition has gone up 2,100% since the time our parents went to school. I thought that figure was way off so I did my own research. What I found was that...
Meta shares rise after the Facebook parent lays off over 11,000 employees as it cuts costs
Meta cut its expense guidance for next year, from between $96 billion and $101 billion to between $94 billion and $100 billion.
Comments / 0