Aluminum recycling and rolling company Novelis Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, has reported its second-quarter 2023 financial results, revealing that net sales increased 17 percent to $4.8 billion compared with $4.1 billion in the prior-year period, primarily driven by a 2 percent increase in total flat-rolled product shipments to 984,000 tons, increased product pricing, favorable mix and higher average aluminum prices. Despite the shipment growth, net income attributable to its common shareholder decreased 23 percent to $183 million compared with the third quarter of 2022, while net income from continuing operations decreased by the same percentage to $184 million. Excluding special items in both years, second-quarter fiscal 2023 net income from continuing operations decreased 17 percent versus the prior year to $203 million largely because of lower adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO