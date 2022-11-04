ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

WAVY News 10

Newport News police search for burglary suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoke shop on Halloween. Police say the man entered Tobacco and Vape, which is located at 56 Newmarket Square, around 4:28 p.m. and stole smoking materials from the business. An employee tried to stop the man from taking […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wbtw.com

Virginia mother sentenced in 2019 death of 4-year-old daughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has been sentenced to five years behind bars following the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019. On Friday, Jacqueline Wingo was sentenced to 10 years with six years suspended for involuntary manslaughter. She also received two years of supervised probation following her release.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC TV

Man shot near Chesterfield shopping center Sunday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night. Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach police seize guns, drugs from 'pop-up shop'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers confiscated five guns, bags of marijuana and edibles Saturday night after they pulled over several people. The arrests happened after people left a "pop-up shop" near Dorset Avenue off Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following shooting in Hampton

Pedestrian seriously hurt after hit by car on Virginia …. Pedestrian seriously hurt after hit by car on Virginia Beach Blvd. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. Turnovers doom Old Dominion...
HAMPTON, VA

