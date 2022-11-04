Read full article on original website
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
Norfolk Police searching for suspects in connection to 3 burglaries
NPD received a call on Monday, November 7thabout a man who took items from the ABC store located at 7862 Tidewater Drive and at an ABC store located at 1595 International Blvd.
Newport News police search for burglary suspect
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoke shop on Halloween. Police say the man entered Tobacco and Vape, which is located at 56 Newmarket Square, around 4:28 p.m. and stole smoking materials from the business. An employee tried to stop the man from taking […]
WAVY News 10
NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
WAVY News 10
Police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person last seen Monday
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person, Ezra Keshawn Faison, last seen Monday on Poppy Crescent
2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr in VB; 5-year-old witnessed shooting
Police have arrested two teens following a shooting Saturday evening that took the life of one man in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
wbtw.com
Virginia mother sentenced in 2019 death of 4-year-old daughter
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has been sentenced to five years behind bars following the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019. On Friday, Jacqueline Wingo was sentenced to 10 years with six years suspended for involuntary manslaughter. She also received two years of supervised probation following her release.
Man dead after weekend shooting on N. Military Hwy in Norfolk
A man is dead following a weekend shooting in Norfolk.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Suspect returns and robs VB gas station after being denied service
The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are seeking community help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
nkccnews.com
Yorktown teenager sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter that occurred in New Kent
A Yorktown teenager will spend the next five years in prison for leading a high-speed pursuit that killed his passenger in New Kent County. Jahreese Watson-Ricks, 19, of the 500 block of Arabian Circle, learned of his imprisonment during Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. During an Aug....
WRIC TV
Man shot near Chesterfield shopping center Sunday night
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night. Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Virginia Beach police seize guns, drugs from 'pop-up shop'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers confiscated five guns, bags of marijuana and edibles Saturday night after they pulled over several people. The arrests happened after people left a "pop-up shop" near Dorset Avenue off Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the...
13newsnow.com
Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a Friday Night shooting left a man seriously hurt, the department said. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street for a reported shooting, the department said. Once there, officers located a...
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
WAVY News 10
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
