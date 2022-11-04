HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are trying to put a name to the masked face that broke into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Hampton Club Drive Monday morning. The attempted bank robber pried open a back door to gain entrance to the building, according to a police investigation. He then tried to break into the main ATM, but was unable to get any money. Empty-handed, he fled the area.

