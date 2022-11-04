Megan the Stallion Goes OFF on Drake After Referencing Her on Song

A new Drake and 21 Savage song is going viral, but apparently for the wrong reasons.

In the song entitled Circo Loco, Drake appears to question whether Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez outside a club in July 2020.

“This bit*h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling…Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough,” the Canadian artist raps in the song.

The lyrics caused an uproar from the Savage star, who unleased a tirade on Twitter.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a*s conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Nigg*s nor ho*s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BIT*H keep sucking my pus*y,” she wrote.

She then followed up with a tweet explaining how Drake appeared to mention the meaning behind her name.

“A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN,” Meg expressed.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bit*h a*s Nigg*s!” she continued. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You nigg*s especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nig*a that SHOT A FEMALE,” she exclaimed.

“People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fu*k it bye,” she concluded.

In a statement to XXL magazine, a rep for Megan Thee Stallion had this to say: “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.”