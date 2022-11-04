ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Megan the Stallion Goes OFF on Drake After Referencing Her on Song

By Xara Aziz
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCxME_0izDn6Yp00

A new Drake and 21 Savage song is going viral, but apparently for the wrong reasons.

In the song entitled Circo Loco, Drake appears to question whether Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez outside a club in July 2020.

“This bit*h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling…Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough,” the Canadian artist raps in the song.

The lyrics caused an uproar from the Savage star, who unleased a tirade on Twitter.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a*s conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Nigg*s nor ho*s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BIT*H keep sucking my pus*y,” she wrote.

She then followed up with a tweet explaining how Drake appeared to mention the meaning behind her name.

“A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN,” Meg expressed.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bit*h a*s Nigg*s!” she continued. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You nigg*s especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nig*a that SHOT A FEMALE,” she exclaimed.

“People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fu*k it bye,” she concluded.

In a statement to XXL magazine, a rep for Megan Thee Stallion had this to say: “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
105.5 The Fan

Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?

As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break

Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
musictimes.com

Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?

On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie

Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds

Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Vibe

Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”

Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
Parade

Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Her Beyoncé Costume

Lori Harvey, a successful model, founder of the skincare company SKN by LH, and the adoptive daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, just won Halloween with her amazing costume. The 25-year-old decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as music icon Beyoncé from the music video of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death

Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

55K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy