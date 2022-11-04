Read full article on original website
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Here’s what voters said in our last poll before Election Day
With one week to go before midterm elections, U.S. voters are evenly split in their support between Democratic and Republican candidates, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. The latest numbers show a significant shift since June, when Democrats enjoyed a 7-percentage point lead over Republicans, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
We Still Don't Know What's Going To Happen On Election Day
Everything's at stake, but nothing is certain when the polls are this close.
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Election Day rout would force big changes on Democrats
Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose...
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
What the Polls Say Today: Election Deniers Won’t Run the 2024 Election
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Four days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Where do key Senate races stand a week out from Election Day? Here’s what polls show
While Republicans are favored to regain control of the House of Representatives, the outcome in the Senate is far less certain, according to recent polling.
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
Is Georgia's election fair? Here's what midterm voters say
Democrat Stacey Abrams has frequently alleged voter suppression, but many Georgia voters — including her own supporters — think the election is both secure and fair.
No, it’s not only Democratic cities that take days to count votes
Hoping to proactively rebut misinformation about the reliability of midterm election results, election officials are warning voters not to expect complete results on election night. They say that in many cases, ballots will still be counted in many states days later. In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, singled out...
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
OnPolitics: What the 2022 midterms will mean for the 2024 election
Trump has been reminding supporters that he has no intention of relinquishing the political spotlight to potential rivals such as DeSantis and Pence.
