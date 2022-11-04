Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Results for November 8, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’
Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On Raw
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw get to her. On the show, Cross won the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed
WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Lost A Shoe Deal Waiting For Nike
WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently took part in a shoe shopping special with Complex in which he discussed a variety of topics. Austin explained how he lost out on a shoe deal back in the day, and what shoes he wears now. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Blasts WWE For Inducting ‘Bully’ JBL Into The Hall Of Fame
Ric Flair has called out WWE for allowing the induction of John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield into the Hall of Fame despite his history of alleged bullying. JBL has faced accusations of bullying for years, with stars including Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Daivari, Ivory, and others all having called him a bully in interviews.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta: AEW Is “Absolutely Not” At War With WWE
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta has refuted the idea that All Elite Wrestling is at war with WWE. Since AEW was founded in 2019, the company has taken shots at WWE’s product, which WWE has done in return on occasion. During a recent appearance on MackMania, Yuta clarified that despite...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
ewrestlingnews.com
MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground
MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Believes His Son Can Make It In Pro Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on his TNA World Championship match with Kurt Angle back in 2015, which is a bout the latter has openly admitted made him decide against retirement at the time. Additionally, the Almighty One commented...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Talks His Role In “The Last Match,” How Difficult It Was
Matt Cardona has been everywhere in the world of indie wrestling these days, but he’s also got another role – performing lead in The Last Match. Cardona has taken to the stage in the lead role of the musical production. Recently, he spoke about his role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Wanted An Exploding Death Match In WWE
WWE has often been criticized for being too ‘safe’ compared to alternatives in wrestling, but Vince McMahon reportedly approved an exploding death match in 2006. McMahon is no stranger to competing in violent matches, including a Ladder match (King of the Ring 1999) Hell in a Cell (Unforgiven 2006), and bled buckets in a Buried Alive match (Survivor Series 2003.)
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
Comments / 0